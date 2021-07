AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Locally, across the state, and nationally, COVID-19 numbers are trending upward as the delta variant continues to dominate the United States.

As a result, on Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revised its' guidance on wearing masks. On their website, the CDC now states and recommends, "To maximize protection from the Delta variant and prevent possibly spreading it to others, wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission." This new revision is aimed at both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.