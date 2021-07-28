July 28 Primetime Schedule

Japan 2020

by: NBC Olympics

Posted: / Updated:

courtesy NBC Olympics

8:00pm ET8:50pm ETGymnasticsMen’s Individual all-around final
8:55pm ET9:30m ETDivingM synchronized springboard final 
9:30pm ET12:00am ETSwimmingM 100m free final and more
*All times and events are subject to change

Live stream link

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

Don't Miss