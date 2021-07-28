Skip to content
July 28 Primetime Schedule
Japan 2020
by:
NBC Olympics
Posted:
Jul 28, 2021 / 03:19 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 28, 2021 / 03:20 PM CDT
courtesy NBC Olympics
8:00pm ET
8:50pm ET
Gymnastics
Men’s Individual all-around final
8:55pm ET
9:30m ET
Diving
M synchronized springboard final
9:30pm ET
12:00am ET
Swimming
M 100m free final and more
*All times and events are subject to change
Live stream link
