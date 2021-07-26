July 26 Primetime Schedule

Japan 2020

by: NBCOlympics.com

Posted: / Updated:

via NBCOlympics.com

8:00pm ET8:25pm ETDivingMen’s synchro 10m platform final
8:35pm ET9:30pm ETGymnasticsMen’s Team Final 
9:25pm ET11:10pm ETSwimmingW 100m breast final and more
11:10pm ET11:30pm ETTriathlonWomen’s triathlon
*All times and events are subject to change

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

Don't Miss