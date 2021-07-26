July 26 Primetime Schedule

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - As Texas democratic lawmakers continue their stay in Washington D.C, breaking quorum and stalling legislation from moving forward in the special session, one among them now has a warrant out for his arrest.

Representative Philip Cortez (D) of San Antonio returned to D.C. over the weekend, after briefly turning to Austin in what he described as an effort to improve House Bill 3. However, "after discussions on improving House Bill 3 have not produced progress," Rep. Cortez said he rejoined the Texas House Democrats breaking quorum.