From Plainview to Olympic Gold: WBU graduate 1st first Black U.S. woman wrestler to win gold

Gold medalist, United States Tamyra Marianna Stock Mensah celebrates on the podium during the medal ceremony for the women’s 68kg Freestyle wrestling at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Chiba, Japan. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

CHIBA, Japan (AP/KAMR) — Wayland Baptist University graduate Tamyra Mensah-Stock defeated Nigeria’s Blessing Oborududu 4-1 in the women’s 68-kilogram freestyle wrestling.

She is the first American Black woman to win Olympic gold in the sport, and the second American woman overall.

.@MensahTamStock WINS GOLD ❤️



She is the wrestling Olympic Champion in the Women's Freestyle 68kg. #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/iFmTVUggi3 — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) August 3, 2021

Mensah-Stock was proud of the fact that she wrestled a Black African woman for the gold medal.

Mensah-Stock’s father is from Ghana, a nation in West Africa.

Oborududu made history also as the first Nigerian — male or female — to earn a wrestling medal at the Olympics.

Tonight on KAMR Local 4 News at 6:00, I speak with her coach, Johnny Cobb, on her journey and success.