From Plainview to Olympic Gold: WBU graduate 1st first Black U.S. woman wrestler to win gold

CHIBA, Japan (AP/KAMR) — Wayland Baptist University graduate Tamyra Mensah-Stock defeated Nigeria’s Blessing Oborududu 4-1 in the women’s 68-kilogram freestyle wrestling.
She is the first American Black woman to win Olympic gold in the sport, and the second American woman overall.
Mensah-Stock was proud of the fact that she wrestled a Black African woman for the gold medal.
Mensah-Stock’s father is from Ghana, a nation in West Africa.
Oborududu made history also as the first Nigerian — male or female — to earn a wrestling medal at the Olympics.
