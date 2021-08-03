From Plainview to Olympic Gold: WBU graduate 1st Black U.S. woman wrestler to win gold

TOKYO (KAMR/KCIT) — A Wayland Baptist University graduate is making history at the Olympic Games.

Tamyra Mensah-Stock defeated her opponent, Nigeria’s Blessing Oborududu, 4-1 in the women’s 68-kilogram freestyle wrestling on Tuesday.

This makes her the first American Black woman to win Olympic gold in wrestling, and the second American woman overall.

“She’s like a second daughter to me. I just never really thought about it in that respect, as a black athlete, “said her former Wayland Baptist Wrestling Coach, Jonny Cobb. “I just thought about her as an athlete, but if it helps elevate other black athletes, well I’m all for it. It’s it’s great.”

Cobb coached Mensah-Stock while she was in Plainview.

“When I saw her competing at the state wrestling championships in high school, I was pretty darn determined that we were going to get her at Wayland Baptist University,” said Cobb.

He also coached her at the Olympic Trials.

“When she made that team, I thought, ‘Well, she sure as heck has got an opportunity to win at all.'”

Coach Cobb said he has been to many tournaments with Mensah-Stock, and he knew she was going to be outstanding.

“Certainly she has proven that,” he said.

Mensah-Stock is not the first Olympian Cobb has coached, working with Brandon Slay who won gold in wrestling in 2000.

Slay said he is proud to know and support her.

“I think what a history-making moment for her,” said Slay. “I am of how she has handled herself as a leader, as a role model, as a pioneer. It’s really interesting, Wayland Baptist, their mascot [is] the Pioneers, and man she has just really lived up to that. You know, that term of being a pioneer for women’s wrestling, a pioneer for African American wrestlers, and a pioneer for the State of Texas.”

Coach Cobb said she is not only a great athlete but a great American and represents all of us in a dynamic way.