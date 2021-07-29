Day 7: What to watch Thursday night, Friday morning at the Tokyo Olympics

Track and field gets underway, the U.S. women’s eight crew tries to extend an Olympic winning streak, and it’s win-or-go-home for the U.S. women’s soccer team. Here’s what to watch on Day 7 of the Olympics.

NBC Primetime

On Thursday night, NBC will present the women’s gymnastics individual all-around, featuring Suni Lee and Jade Carey, along with live coverage from swimming finals featuring Lilly King, Ryan Murphy and more.

NBC Primetime: July 29

Start Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: Watch

Men’s Golf

Round 2 of the men’s golf competition resumes from Kasumigaseki Country Club. Sepp Straka (63) of Austria is the solo leader after the first day of play, with Patrick Reed (68) and Xander Schauffele (68) leading the Americans in an eight-way tie for 12th. Reigning Open Championship winner Collin Morikawa (69) is within one shot of his two teammates.

Men’s Golf, Round 2 (Part 1 and Part 2)

Start Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Golf Channel

Live Streams: Part 1 (6:30 p.m. ET) Part 2 (9 p.m. ET)



Track and Field

A medal in the men’s 10,000m is on the line on the first day of track and field competition. Rio gold medalist Mo Farah was unable to qualify for any track and field events, opening up the 10k to the Ugandan duo of Joshua Cheptegei and Jacob Kiplimo. Three Americans—Grant Fischer, Woody Kincaid and Joe Klecker—will also compete but aren’t expected to be medal threats.

Before the grand finale, preliminary round and Round 1 heats will take place in the women’s 100m, men’s 3000m steeplechase, women’s 800m, men’s 400m hurdles, women’s 5000m and the mixed 4x400m relay, a new addition to the Olympic track and field lineup. A number of field events will also have qualifying rounds, including high jump and shot put.

Sha’Carri Richardson, who won the women’s 100m at the U.S. Olympic Trials but was later suspended for THC use, won’t be in attendance, but the event is still filled with stars. Reigning world champ Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Rio gold medalist Elaine Thompson are back with hopes of sprinting for gold again.

Track and Field Heats

Start Time: 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: Watch

Track and Field Heats and 10,000m Final

Start Time: 6 a.m. ET

Live Stream: Watch

Beach Volleyball

Two American pairings look to finish out pool play with a perfect record. First up, April Ross and Alix Klineman — who have yet to drop a set in this tournament — go up against a Dutch duo (Sanne Keizer, Madelein Meppelink) still looking for their first win.

In later action, Jake Gibb and Tri Bourne face what’s likely to be their toughest test yet in a match with Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan of Qatar. Both teams are tied atop the group and have yet to drop a set. Gibb and Bourne have been one of the surprises of the tournament thus far, given that they’d never played together before these Olympics. (Bourne was a last-minute replacement for Taylor Crabb.)

April/Alix (USA) vs. Keizer/Meppelink (NED)

Start Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CNBC

Live Stream: Watch

Gibb/Bourne (USA) vs. Cherif/Ahmed (QAT)

Start Time: 9 a.m. ET

TV Channel: NBCSN

Live Stream: Watch

Rowing

A major title streak is on the line for the United States in women’s eight (9:05 p.m. ET). Team USA has won three consecutive Olympic gold medals in the event but no longer dominates major international competitions the way it once did. Only two women in this year’s boat, Meghan Musnicki and coxswain Katelin Guregian (née Snyder), raced at the last Olympics. New Zealand, the 2019 world champion, has emerged as one of the top contenders and will try to stop the U.S. from getting a fourth-straight win.

The U.S. will also have a boat in the men’s eight final (9:25 p.m. ET) happening immediately afterward.

Rowing Finals: Single Sculls, Eight

Start Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CNBC (starts at 9 p.m. ET)

Live Stream: Watch

BMX Racing

BMX racing culminates with the final two rounds of competition for both the men’s and women’s events. The semifinals get underway at 9 p.m. ET, and the finals are scheduled to follow at 10:40 p.m. ET.

The women’s competition will include Colombia’s Mariana Pajon, who can win her third straight gold medal, 2016 silver medalist Alise Willoughby of the United States, and fellow American Felicia Stancil. Notable names in the men’s field include 2016 gold medalist Connor Fields of the United States.

BMX Racing: Semifinals, Finals

Start Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CNBC (starts at 10 p.m. ET)

Live Stream: Watch

Swimming

The U.S. is currently atop the medal table for swimming in both gold medals (6) and total medals (21). It’ll have a chance to add to those totals with four more finals on tap for Day 7. Lilly King, Annie Lazor (women’s 200m breaststroke), Ryan Murphy (men’s 200m backstroke), Abbey Weitzeil (women’s 100m freestyle) and Michael Andrew (men’s 200m individual medley) will be Team USA’s top medal hopefuls in those finals.

Swimming Finals

Start Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: Watch

Swimming Heats

Start Time: 6 a.m. ET

TV Channel: USA

Live Stream: Watch

Trampoline

Both the qualification round as well as the final take place on the same day for the women’s trampoline event. Reigning world champion Mori Hikaru (JPN) seeks gold in her Olympic debut, but she’ll face fierce competition against world No. 1 Liu Lingling and world No. 2 Zhu Xueying, both of China. Nicole Ahsinger will become just the second American to compete in trampoline at two Olympics.

Women’s Qualification and Final

Start Time: 12 a.m. ET

Live Stream: Watch

Tennis

Novak Djokovic (SRB) continues his Olympic run in the men’s singles semifinals against Alexander Zverev (GER) in the second matchup on center court. Medals will be given out in men’s doubles, with the U.S. duo of Austin Krajicek and Tennys Sandgren playing New Zealand for bronze on Court 1. Australia’s Ash Barty competes with countryman John Peers in the mixed doubles semifinal on Court 1 directly afterward.

Start Time: 2 a.m. ET

TV Channel: Olympic Channel

Live Stream: Watch

Baseball

The United States plays their first game of the Olympic baseball tournament against an Israel team that lost its opener against South Korea on Thursday, 5-6. Two-time MLB All-Star Todd Frazier and Miami Marlins minor leaguer Eddy Alvarez are among the notable names on the roster. Alvarez is a former short track speed skater and won a silver medal at the 2014 Winter Olympics.

United States vs. Israel

Start Time: 6 a.m. ET

Live Stream: Watch

Soccer

The knockout games get underway in women’s soccer, and the United States will be tested right off the bat. Because the USWNT finished second in Group G, it got matched up against the Group F winner for the quarterfinals. That means the U.S. will face the Netherlands in a highly anticipated rematch of the 2019 World Cup final. While the the U.S. has struggled to find its groove at times (outside of a 6-1 rout of New Zealand), the Netherlands has been absolutely cruising. The Dutch scored a total of 21 goals in their three preliminary games — the closest teams, Brazil and Sweden, had just nine each — and remain unbeaten. Slowing down the Netherlands’ star striker Vivianne Miedema will be key, as Miedema has already broken the record for most goals scored in an Olympic tournament with eight so far.

The quarterfinals get underway at 4 a.m. ET with Canada vs. Brazil, and then a new match will kick off at the top of every hour. The United States vs. Netherlands match will be the last one to start (7 a.m. ET). For a full schedule of quarterfinal games on Day 7, visit the soccer schedule page.

United States vs. Netherlands