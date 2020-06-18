Smith & Son Armory owners agree to permanently shut down range; charges dropped

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Charges against the owners and an employee of a Potter County outdoor gun range have been dropped after they agreed to permanently shut down the gun range.

Smith & Son Armory Owners Hunter and Jay Smith, as well as one employee, Donald Ray Blackwell, are no longer facing Deadly Conduct charges or charges related to gambling.

Potter County Assistant Attorney Tad Fowler said the motions to dismiss the charges were filed after the gun range owners agreed to close down the range for good. Fowler also said he assumes noise complaints against them will be dropped as well.

“We were informed that they were going to close down the range,” said Fowler. “We saw no reason to take up court time or jury time pursuing those charges in light of the fact that the range is gonna be closed down.”

The Deadly Conduct charges, which have been dropped, stemmed from bodycam footage from a Potter County Sheriff’s Deputy back in February. It appeared to show a bullet whizzing by while deputies responded to a call at a business just north of the range.

