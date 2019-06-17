Xcel Energy recognized as Top Military Veteran Employer
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Xcel Energy is listed in the 2019 Military Times Best for Vets Employers.
Since 2013, Xcel set a goal to have 10% of its new hires to be Veterans. This year is also the sixth year in a row they have received this honor.
Xcel Energy currently employs more than 1,000 Veterans, which is nearly 10% of its workforce.
