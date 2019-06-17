Xcel Energy recognized as Top Military Veteran Employer Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Xcel Energy is listed in the 2019 Military Times Best for Vets Employers.

Since 2013, Xcel set a goal to have 10% of its new hires to be Veterans. This year is also the sixth year in a row they have received this honor.

Xcel Energy currently employs more than 1,000 Veterans, which is nearly 10% of its workforce.