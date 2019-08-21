WWII Vet Rides Lawn Mower To Cafe, Celebrates 94th Birthday

A World War II veteran celebrated his 94th birthday Tuesday at his favorite spot, and on his favorite ride.

(WAGT) A World War II veteran from New Ellenton, South Carolina celebrated his 94th birthday Tuesday.

The celebration was held at Flowers Cafe — a place he drives to every day on his lawnmower. goes every single day.

James Cunningham, known as Mr. C, is a staple at the café.

“People even say that’s Mr. C’s table. Is it time for him?” Paulette Flowers, the café owner, said. “They won’t sit there if they know it’s time for him. He comes every day at 12:30 p.m.”

To show Mr. C just how much he means to the café, they threw him a 94th birthday party, even though he thinks he’s 95. That’s because many years ago, he lied about his age to defend our country and serve with his brother.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2KSq3Xe