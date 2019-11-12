Veterans speak at Ascension Academy

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Students at Ascension Academy and their families got to listen to veterans talk about their time serving.

Two of the speakers served in Vietnam while the other served in the 1970s.

The three veterans who spoke went on to play significant roles in our community with one becoming a Randall County judge, another being a WTAMU professor, and the other becoming the CEO of the Utility Engineering Corporation.

“America doesn’t exist without our veterans,” said Alexander Gulde, a senior at Ascension Academy. “They’re the backbone of the nation, they’re the reason why we can enjoy all the luxuries that America presents to us. They’re just very important to us and it’s a pride thing being a part of something bigger than yourself as well, and that’s why we should honor them.”

There was also a slideshow of pictures that showed a veteran and their relatives at Ascension Academy.