Veterans Resources Center celebrates fifth anniversary

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Veterans Resource Center at Family Support Services is celebrating their fifth anniversary

Today they held a special event that included a presentation of flags by volley for vets, a display commemorating all branches of military service, lunch, and entertainment.

“It has been an amazing journey being able to take care of veterans, family members, and surviving spouses and getting them to the right resources and referrals,” said Verlene Dickson, Veterans Resources Center director.

The Veterans Resource Center opened in August 2014 as a one-stop for veterans, surviving spouses, and dependents.