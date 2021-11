AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Texas power generators have less than a month to weatherize their equipment. It's part of several mandates lawmakers passed during the 87th Regular Session in the spring, in response to the February freeze.

The Public Utilities Commission, which oversees ERCOT, is in charge of making sure these changes are implemented. Nexstar's Maggie Glynn sat down with PUC Chairman Peter Lake to see if our power grid is ready for winter.