Veterans Day celebration at St. Andrew’s Episcopal School

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — St. Andrew’s Episcopal School held its annual Veterans Day celebration this afternoon.

The celebration is all planned and performed by the students at St. Andrews.

The school hopes that having the students do the work will help them internalize the things they’ve learned, and eventually teach their own kids about the importance of Veterans Day.

“We really do thank all veterans for their service to our country. We could not do what we do today as regular folk without the sacrifices that they made during their service,” said Head of St. Andrews Joel Bicknell.

Students also were able to visit the Texas Panhandle War Memorial to honor our hometown heroes as well.