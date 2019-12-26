Veteran Resource Center helping veterans throughout the panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Veterans Resource Center has been in Amarillo for five years, assisting veterans who have lost their way.

“We have veterans that come in and they’re a little lost or a little confused,” said Randy Willmon, a U.S. Air Force veteran and employee at the center.

Confused because their way of life has been drastically changed the second they entered the civilian world.

“Any given day I could have an individual that comes in that is literally sleeping in their car or under a bridge,” said Willmon.

It is a drop-in facility where veterans can come inside and feel at ease. For some, the VRC is their last hope.

“The military is great at taking civilians and making them service members. They are horrible at taking service members and making them civilians again,” said Willmon.

Willmon said employees at the center understand those they assist.

“All the staff are veterans. It’s actually a requirement to work here. There’s not much that we haven’t seen in the service. So, we also know the struggles veterans face as they exit,” said Willmon.

Willmon says he’s seen veterans end up homeless as they are finding it hard to adjust.

It is something they have worked hard to change.

“We had about 230 homeless vets in Amarillo. Fast forward to today, they’re tracking about 14 to 15 homeless vets,” said Willmon.

The Veterans Resource Center is located in downtown Amarillo and is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

