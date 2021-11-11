Texas Panhandle War Memorial hosts Veterans Day celebration

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Panhandle War Memorial hosted a Veterans Day celebration on Thursday to honor those who have served.

Hundreds were in attendance as veterans were honored with a flyover by Panhandle Warbird Flight. Gold Star families were also presented with flowers during the ceremony.

U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX 13), who served as a U.S. Navy Rear Admiral, gave a greeting at the celebration. Then, retired U.S. Army Col. Ken Teel gave the keynote address.

“I really hope that each one of you would look back and just recall some of those special moments, especially the time when you were introduced to military service that you would remember the pride that you earned in earning the symbols and emblems that showed you belong to an organization dedicated to a cause greater than yourselves,” said Col. Teel.

He also took time to honor those actively serving.

“I celebrate the service and sacrifice of all who are veterans and who have served and are reflecting resilience, dedication of valor and fidelity,” he continued. “Young men serving today, young men and women. They will be veterans when their service is over. They’re performing their duties in the finest traditions of the military service.”

MyHighPlains.com asked another Army Veteran, James Graham, what Veterans Day meant to him.

“It’s very significant, I mean it’s honoring our freedom. Everyone here, from young to old, we owe veterans,” said Graham. “If you see a veteran, thank them. Let them know you care.”

The war memorial also hosted an unveiling of a Doughboy statue.