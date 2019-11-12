Texas Panhandle War Memorial holds Veterans Day Ceremony

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Panhandle War Memorial hosted a ceremony to honor those who have served.

Veterans of all wars and all branches of service were honored for their sacrifices.

It was too cold to host the ceremony outside at the war memorial, but the room inside was full of veterans and civilians there to say thank you.

The Commander of VFW Post 1475, Joey Avey, was today’s master of ceremonies. He said the ceremony is not only meant to honor veterans, but also show them the community’s support.

Colorguard honors were performed by the United States Navy ROTC at Tascosa High School.

Retired U.S. Army General Bob Dempsey and Deborah Jobe placed wreaths, and service flags were presented by veterans of VFW Post 1475 and American Legion Post 54, both of Amarillo.

Rep. Mac Thornberry was today’s main speaker as the ranking member of the House Armed Services Committee. He said showing respect and saying thank you to veterans is important, but that’s not all.

“But what we also need to do is remind each other that everything we have in this country, everything we enjoy every day is because of them,” said Rep. Thornberry. “It’s their sacrifice that enables us to raise our families, have a job, live in freedom and not worry about some of the things that people in other countries have to worry about every day.”

Rep. Thornberry also said it is important to say thank you to military families as well.

Avey told us he encourages the community to not only say thank you to veterans for their service but also do more by reaching out to local veterans service organizations to donate and volunteer as needed.

Some of those organizations include the VFW, the American Legion, the Vetstar Program, and the VA.