AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Veterans and current active duty service members are set to participate in the Run for the Wall, a cross-country motorcycle run, which will make an appearance in Amarillo on May 18, according to organizers.

A brochure for the event detailed that from May 17-27, travel will include a central route, midway route, and southern route from California to Washington, DC and from May 28-30 travel will include a sandbox route from Washington, DC to Marseilles, Ill.

The mission of the event is to “promote healing among all veterans and their families and friends, to call for an accounting of all Prisoners of War and those Missing in Action (POW/MIA), to honor the memory of those Killed in Action (KIA) from all wars…” according to the brochure, “and to support our military personnel all over the world.”

In addition, the RFTW organization aims to educate future generations about the importance of “accountability in wartime actions emphasizing that no one should be left behind,” the brochure read.

The brochure added that the RFTW was established in 1989 by veterans James Gregory and Bill Evans who traveled across America talking about servicemen who were unaccounted for.

Visit the Run for the Wall website for more information on the run along with where you can spot the active duty members and veterans along their routes.