AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Panhandle War Memorial held a remembrance ceremony for veterans who gave all during their service.

The ceremony was to honor prisoners of war and those missing in action from all wars.

Veterans of Ussery Roan State Veterans Home and the Texas State VFW Auxillary president attended the prayer and remembrance.

The honor guard was performed by Tascosa Navy Junior ROTC.