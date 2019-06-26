Perryton Marine killed in WWII accounted for

WASHINGTON — A Perryton Marine killed during World War II has been accounted for.

Marine Corps Pvt. Waldean Black, 20, was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft.

Pvt. Black’s remains were accounted for on Dec 13, 2018.

In April 2015, the Deputy Secretary of Defense issued a policy memorandum directing the disinterment of unknowns associated with the USS Oklahoma.

On June 15, 2015, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) personnel began exhuming the remains from the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific (NMCP) for analysis.

To identify Black remains, scientists from DPAA used anthropological analysis as well as circumstantial and material evidence. Scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System also used Y-chromosome DNA (Y-STR) analysis.

Of the 16 million Americans who served in World War II, more than 400,000 died during the war. Currently, there are 72,700 still unaccounted for from World War II, of which approximately 26,000 are assessed as possibly-recoverable. Black’s name is recorded on the Walls of the Missing at the Punchbowl, along with the others who are missing from WWII. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.