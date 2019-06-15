Patio of Honor Bricklaying Ceremony at Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Family and loved ones of local veterans participated in the Patio of Honor Bricklaying Ceremony today.

People placed bricks that were engraved with the name of a veteran.

It was hosted by the Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center and was held in the newly constructed Patio of Honor Annex.

This ceremony has been an annual tradition since 1997.

“First of all, any opportunity we can get as a community to honor the people in our particular area that have served as veterans is a great opportunity. For the VA, for their families, and for the community as a whole, we can never forget those who have said ‘yes me, I choose to serve my country,'” said Associate Director Liz Lowery.

All proceeds from today’s event will help in maintaining the lodge that provides temporary housing to veterans who have to travel for health services.