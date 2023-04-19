AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As announced by organizers, the Missing in America Project is expected to hold a ceremony at the Texas Panhandle War Memorial on Wednesday at 6 p.m., intended to pay respects to the memory and remains of unclaimed Amarillo-area veterans.

The Missing in America Project, as described on its website, is an organization founded in 2007 and focused on locating, identifying, and interring the unclaimed cremains of veterans. After the memorial ceremonies are held, the identified cremains are escorted with honors to their final resting places.

“These forgotten Veterans have served our country,” noted the TPWM in its event announcement, “and deserve to be buried with honor and respect.”

The ceremony has been held in Amarillo annually for the last eight years. As noted in previous reports on MyHighPlains.com, the eight local veterans identified in 2021 brought the total up to 50 since the project initially came to the Texas Panhandle.