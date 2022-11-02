TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – As announced by Mesalands College, a Navajo Code Talker will speak at a special event on Wednesday. Further, according to the representative’s office, he will be recognized by both the community and New Mexico District 3 Congresswoman Teresa Leger Fernández (D).

Thomas H. Begay, according to organizers, will speak about his experiences as a Navajo Code Talker during World War II for the Marines, as well as his later service for the Army in Korea. The event will be held in the Campus Great Room of Mesalands College from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. MT.

Alongside his speaking event, as noted by released information from Fernández office, Begay will be presented on Wednesday with an official Congressional Record intended to recognize his service to the country, as well as an American flag that has flown over the US Capitol in his honor.