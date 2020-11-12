Local groups perform ceremony for veteran whose family has yet to be found

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The VFW Post 1475, alongside the Veterans Resource Center, is helping to send off anyone who has served with honors and respect.

Several gathered to say goodbye to an Army veteran they never knew.

“He had came in from Colorado Springs and he couldn’t remember how he got here. so we just went into action getting him the resources he needed,” Verlene Dickson, Director of the Veterans Resource Center, explained.

U.S. Army Private First Class, Mark Hackett, came to the Veterans Resource Center without a home and they helped him get a place to stay.

“They contacted us when he passed away. we became his family,” Dickson said.

Family is something men and women in uniform become even if they’ve never met.

“It’s an emotional thing for us being military,” Charles Stilwell, from the VFW Post 1475, said.

This is why these groups have come together to give their brother in arms a proper goodbye.

Saluting the flag before folding it as part of the ceremony

“We get asked, why didn’t we know about this guy? We could have done more so there’s a bit of remorse there,” Randy Willmon, explained.

With a last call symbolizing that his time on earth is done and the folding of the flag, with each of the 13 folds representing something different volunteers celebrate the life of a soldier.

The VFW Post 1475, said they are always looking for more veteran volunteers to help perform these ceremonies. They ask anyone who wants to help out to reach out and see if they meet the qualifications.

If you happen to know US Army Private First Class, Mark Hackett’s family you are asked to contact the Veterans Resource Center.