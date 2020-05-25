Llano Cemetery holds Memorial Day service to honor Hometown Heroes

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Monday is Memorial Day, a day to honor those military men and women that didn’t make it home, and out at Llano Cemetery, they had a service to honor those brave men and women.

Mark Blankenship, Executive Director for Llano Cemetery said they have been doing Memorial Day services for decades, but it has grown over the past few years into what it has become now.

The service included a flyover by the Blue Sky Honor Flight, a brief history of the holiday, and an address from Retired Colonel Fred R. Harmon from the U.S. Army Reserve, that said the holiday is very personal for him.

“This is an opportunity to recognize those people that didn’t come back and I have several friends and acquaintances over the years that didn’t come back so some of this is personal, but some of it is knowing that so many people sacrificed for our country and this is just a way to recognize them and their families every year,” said Col. Harmon.

Col. Harmon is a lieutenant with the Amarillo Police Department, where he has been since 1994.

Blankenship said that the best way to honor fallen veterans on Memorial Day is to visit a cemetery and go to a veteran’s grave to pay your respects for their sacrifices.

A roll call of all 171 Avenue of Flags veterans will be broadcast from the Pantheon Bell Tower continuously throughout Memorial Day.

