Hometown Hero Monday at Hodgetown
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles honored those who protect and serve.
Tonight was Hometown Hero Monday at Hodgetown.
There all active military servicemen and women, veterans and first responders got half off on tickets.
The players also wore special military-themed jerseys.
