AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Veterans Commission announced that its Fund for Veterans’ Assistance will present a total of $3,665,000 in grants to 11 organizations around the FVA Panhandle Region on Wednesday, including both Family Support Services of Amarillo and Panhandle Community Services.

According to the TVC, the grants will be awarded to the organizations for providing services to veterans and their families in the region, and are expected to help serve more than 3,160 veterans. The Wednesday presentation is expected to be made in Abilene by TVC Commissioner and Marine Corps veteran Mike Hernandez.

The TVC said that Amarillo’s Family Support Services will receive a grant of $265,000 for providing support services and that Panhandle Community Services will receive a $500,000 grant for home modification and a $200,000 grant for financial assistance.

The full list of grant recipients announced by the TVC included:

Central Texas Opportunities, Inc.

Concho Valley Center for Human Advancement

Concho Valley Community Action Agency

Family Support Services of Amarillo, Inc.

Hale County Meals on Wheels, inc.

Lubbock Regional MHMR Center

Panhandle Community Services

Refuge Services, Inc.

Rolling Plains Management Corporation

Rusted and Weathered, Inc.

West Texas Counseling & Guidance

The TVC detailed that the grant program has existed since 2009 and has since given out more than $270 million in funding, serving an estimated 481,000 Texas veterans and their families. The grants provide support for a range of services including emergency financial assistance and transportation, legal services, and home modification.

Veterans in need of assistance can find the organizations offering help in their area through here, as noted by the TVC.