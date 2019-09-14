WASHINGTON (KAMR/KCIT) — It is day two of the Texas Panhandle Honor Flight and our area veterans are continuing their tour of Washington, D.C.

Our own Kaley Green has joined them on the tour.

Today, they stopped by the Capitol building, where they were given a tour by Rep. Mac Thornberry.

They got to sit on the House floor, a rare privilege, to listen to Rep. Thornberry.

“We look forward to this day every year,” said Rep. Thornberry. “I really believe that the Texas Panhandle does Honor Flights better than anybody else in the country. A lot of famous people have been on the House floor but nobody is more important than these veterans who have fought, sacrificed, served our nation and their families, because the families of the veterans also served our country.”

After the tour, they went to Arlington to pay their respects. The first stop, the Women in Military Service of America Memorial.

Our veterans were excited to see the enclosed memorial at Arlington National Cemetery. It showcases memorabilia and photos of women who have served our country as well as markers of women’s progress in America.

While at the Arlington National Cemetery, they got to see the changing of the guard ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Four veterans from the Texas Panhandle Honor Flight presented a wreath at the tomb.

It was a sight that many veterans found deeply moving.

“It’s a great opportunity at my age to be where history has been made. It’s really awesome,” said Pat Phelps, Vietnam Army Veteran.

The veterans got to briefly visit the cemetery, where rows of graves of veterans are memorialized.

The Honor Flight is expected to land around 9:30 p.m. tomorrow. All are encouraged to go to Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport by 9 p.m. to welcome the veterans back home.