Day One of the Texas Panhandle Honor Flight

WASHINGTON (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Panhandle Honor Flight made its way to Washington, D.C. earlier today.

85 veterans from our area are visiting our nation’s capital to see the memorials built of honor of their service.

Our own Kaley Green is joining them on the trip.

This morning, they had a sendoff at Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport.

When they landed in Baltimore, a ground crew at the airport welcomed them in along with applause that lasted the better part of 10 minutes for the veterans.

“Everybody clapping and cheering, and it was great. To get off the plane and see everybody that was welcoming us here. So it’s been great,” said Rick Wrestley, Veteran.

Today, the visited the World War II, Korean War, and Vietnam War Veterans memorials.

“It’s been a great day for me. I didn’t think I’d ever be here and I don’t feel like I really did anything. They make you feel like you’re so important. I just didn’t ever feel like I was, but it’s been great to be here today and I’ll remember this as long as I live,” said Veteran Claxton Dale Butler.

Tomorrow, they will tour our nation’s capitol building with Representative Mac Thornberry and see the changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unkown Soldier.