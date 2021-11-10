Coffee Memorial to celebrate Veterans Day with ‘special gift’ for blood donors

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — This Veterans Day, the Coffee Memorial Blood Center is inviting the public to celebrate the nation’s veterans and their families by making a blood donation at the center.

On Thursday, Nov. 11, veterans and active service members will receive a blood donor challenge coin, while family members of veterans will receive a “Grateful for the VET in my life” sticker, according to Coffee Memorial. All donors will also receive an American flag lapel pin.

In addition, Coffee Memorial is offering all donors a free COVID-19 antibody test while supplies last.

“Our dedicated volunteer donors – many of whom are veterans of war and active military members – know the importance of giving blood regularly,” said John Armitage, president & CEO of Coffee Memorial Blood Center. “Our veterans and active service members have committed their lives to service, and we are proud to honor that service and sacrifice today.”

“I loved being a part of something so big and there’s nothing better than the United States military in the entire world,” said Daniel Farrell, retired U.S. Army Sgt. First Class. “When I was in the Army, I was trained to save lives in a different way. It really gives a great feeling to know that you literally saved a life by donating.”

Coffee Memorial explained that blood is supplied to VA medical centers in Oklahoma and Amarillo, and the center provides blood for four branches of the U.S. military at several installations nationwide.

Appointments to donate can be made online at yourbloodinstitute.org by calling 806-331-8833 or walk-in to any mobile blood drive or donation center to give.