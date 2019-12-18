Christmas celebration for our hometown heroes at Ussery Roan Texas State Veterans Home

Hometown Heroes
Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Ussery Roan Texas State Veterans Home celebrated the holidays today.

Their Christmas party included Santa delivering gifts that were donated by the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association.

Our hometown heroes also got to enjoy Christmas music from live carolers.

In total, the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association was able to provide 107 veterans one gift from their wish list.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss