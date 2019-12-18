Christmas celebration for our hometown heroes at Ussery Roan Texas State Veterans Home

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Ussery Roan Texas State Veterans Home celebrated the holidays today.
Their Christmas party included Santa delivering gifts that were donated by the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association.
Our hometown heroes also got to enjoy Christmas music from live carolers.
In total, the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association was able to provide 107 veterans one gift from their wish list.
