Ascension Academy hosts virtual Veterans Day assembly

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Because of COVID-19, Ascension Academy in Amarillo held its annual Veterans Day assembly in a little bit of a different format.
Tim Oditt, Ascension Academy Head of School and Army Veteran, was the keynote speaker as the assembly was held virtually this year.
The assembly was live-streamed on the school’s website, Facebook page, and to each school classroom.
The ceremony included a slideshow of academy alumni that are veterans and students and staff whose family are veterans.
If you’d like to check out the assembly’s livestream in its entirety, click here.
More from MyHighPlains.com: