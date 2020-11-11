Ascension Academy hosts virtual Veterans Day assembly

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Because of COVID-19, Ascension Academy in Amarillo held its annual Veterans Day assembly in a little bit of a different format.

Tim Oditt, Ascension Academy Head of School and Army Veteran, was the keynote speaker as the assembly was held virtually this year.

The assembly was live-streamed on the school’s website, Facebook page, and to each school classroom.



The ceremony included a slideshow of academy alumni that are veterans and students and staff whose family are veterans.

If you’d like to check out the assembly’s livestream in its entirety, click here.