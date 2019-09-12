Area veterans leaving tomorrow for Texas Panhandle Honor Flight

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A group of area veterans is headed to our nation’s capital to see the memorials built to honor their service.

This year’s veterans were at the Senior Citizens Center tonight to enjoy dinner before takeoff in the morning.

There are 85 veterans headed to D.C. For the trip this year. Our own Kaley Green will be going with them.

After a year of planning, Hub Director Sheila Ricks said it has all been worth it to see the veterans get the respect and closure they deserve.

There will be a send-off tomorrow morning at Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport.

You’re encouraged to go to the airport on Saturday evening at around nine to help welcome the veterans back home.