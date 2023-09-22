AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo VA Health Care System announced it will recognize the first Texas Veterans Suicide Prevention Day on Friday, during National Suicide Prevention Month.

This comes, according to the VA, after Texas recently surpassed California as the state with the most veterans, prompting even more attention to veteran suicide awareness and prevention efforts across the state.

In its release about Texas Veterans Suicide Prevention Day, the VA made note of the importance of gun safety in suicide prevention efforts. Approximately 73% of Texas veterans who die by suicide use a gun, according to the VA. Amid the effort to prevent suicide, the VA noted it regularly distributes gun locks, as well as providing education about the benefits of safe gun storage.

“If firearms are locked up properly, it puts a barrier between decision and action,” said Nathan Bradley, AVAHCS Suicide Prevention Program Coordinator. “Gun locks do save lives.”

The VA also noted that eligible veterans in acute suicidal crisis can go to a VA or community health care facility to receive free emergency care, including ambulance transportation costs and social work, and be eligible for inpatient or crisis residential care for up to 30 days and outpatient care for up to 90 days.

Veterans in crisis, noted the VA, can also contact the Veterans Crisis Line to receive 24/7 confidential support from professionals, and don’t have to be enrolled in VA benefits or health care to connect. Responders can be reached by dialing 988 and then pressing 1, texting 838255, or online here.