Amarillo VA celebrating Valentines Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo VA Health Care System is celebrating Valentine’s Day with a salute to the hometown heroes that they serve.

Today they received Valentines from the American Legion Auxiliary, The Palo Duro High School Air Force Junior ROTC, and VA Leadership.

The volunteers handed out balloons, sweet chocolates, and apples to all the patients and employees.

“It honestly makes me happy. If I were in that position, I would love if somebody did it for me. So, I just want to do that for them,” said Jasmine Chacon Jamarillo, Palo Duro High Junior.

Patients also got the chance to play Valentine’s bingo on Monday

“We’ve had veterans say ‘I have no one to give a Valentine to, I have no one to give me a Valentine.’ So, it’s special moments like that, you are really glad that you’re here from them. You’re really glad that you get to do these little things to say, ‘we love you, we appreciate you,'” said Trisha Reid, VA community and patient relations.

