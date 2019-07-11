Amarillo Marine recognized as Marine of the Year

WASHINGTON (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo Marine is being recognized tonight in Washington D.C. as Marine of the Year.

Master Sgt. Jarad Stout is being recognized tonight for his fight against terrorism by the Service Members of the Year Committee. For Master Sgt. Stout, winning this award is part of his journey.

“This isn’t the peak, this is an upward movement on the hill that I’m trying to climb to continue to get better, to continue to do more,” said Master Sgt. Stout.

Master Sgt. Stout led a team to help rescue 170 people held hostage by gunmen affiliated with al-Qaeda in Mali back in 2015. Last year he won the third highest award for combat bravery and he currently works in an office in Congress to continue his fight against terrorism.