Amarillo Marine continues to serve country outside the battlefield

WASHINGTON (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo native Master Sgt. Jarad Stout is being recognized in as Marine of the Year.

“It’s humbling that my peers and people around me would, a, nominate me and, b, also think that I’m really worthy of this,” said Master Sgt. Stout.

16 years serving, six overseas deployments, and a Silver Star later, he still sees this as just doing his job.

“I always grew up wanting to be in the military, I always grew up wanting to serve,” said Master Sgt. Stout.

In 2015 he helped free more than 100 hostages during a terrorist attack in Mali, but life exceeded the expectations of this man from Amarillo.

“I never thought that I was gonna land here, but at the same time, Amarillo is always gonna have a special place in my heart,” said Master Sgt. Stout.

Even though Master Sgt. Stout is still on Active Duty, he has taken his battle to fight terrorism to Capitol Hill. Stout now works on national security issues in Rhode Island Congressman Jim Langevin’s office as a Defense Fellow.

“We’re proud to have him here, particularly given his dedicated military service,” said Rep. Langevin.

Despite all of his accomplishments, he said he is far from reaching his peak.

“There’s always gonna be something else out there for me to find, to give back to my community, to help other people, to be an asset to my family and friends,” Master Sgt. Stout said.