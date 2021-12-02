What holiday movie does Texas like best?

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) -- Officials with West Texas A&M University are preparing for its upcoming Fall Commencement ceremonies, which are scheduled for 10 a.m. and 2 pm. Dec. 11 at the First United Bank Center on the university's Canyon campus.

According to a news release from the university, officials expect more than 1,000 students to walk across the stage during the two ceremonies later this month. The 10 a.m. ceremony will consist of students from Paul Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences, College of Education and Social Sciences and the Sybil B. Harrington College of Fine Arts and Humanities. The 2 p.m. ceremony will consist of students from the Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business, College of Engineering and College of Nursing and Health Sciences.