What holiday movie does Texas like best?

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to Preply.com, after what it described was a search trend analysis relating to 115 of the highest-rated and highest-grossing holiday movies of all time, the website was able to narrow down a list of the US’ favorite holiday movies.
Summarizing its findings, Preply.com said that:
- The US’ favorite holiday movies are;
- Home Alone
- The Grinch (2018)
- Elf
- Edward Scissorhands
- Happiest Season
- Texas’ most popular holiday movie is The Polar Express.
- According to results by state, Elf was the most popular in 10 states and The Polar Express was the most popular in nine.
- Broken down regionally;
- The West’s favorite holiday movie is Nightmare Before Christmas
- The Midwest’s favorite holiday movie is Elf
- The South’s favorite holiday movie is The Polar Express
- The Northeast’s favorite holiday movie is Home Alone