What holiday movie does Texas like best?

Holidays

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A scene from “Polar Express,” in which actor Tom Hanks performs all three characters. Hanks used experimental technology to morph into a little boy, a train conductor, a hobo and Santa Claus for the new computer animated Christmas adventure. (AP Photo/Warner Bros. Pictures)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to Preply.com, after what it described was a search trend analysis relating to 115 of the highest-rated and highest-grossing holiday movies of all time, the website was able to narrow down a list of the US’ favorite holiday movies.

Summarizing its findings, Preply.com said that:

  • The US’ favorite holiday movies are;
    • Home Alone
    • The Grinch (2018)
    • Elf
    • Edward Scissorhands
    • Happiest Season
  • Texas’ most popular holiday movie is The Polar Express.
  • According to results by state, Elf was the most popular in 10 states and The Polar Express was the most popular in nine.
  • Broken down regionally;
    • The West’s favorite holiday movie is Nightmare Before Christmas
    • The Midwest’s favorite holiday movie is Elf
    • The South’s favorite holiday movie is The Polar Express
    • The Northeast’s favorite holiday movie is Home Alone

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

Don't Miss