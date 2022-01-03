What are the best cities for keeping a New Year’s Resolution?

WalletHub – It’s easy to make New Year’s resolutions. The hard part is keeping them. But before you blame yourself entirely for your previous lack of success, consider this: Your location may be setting you up for failure.
If you live in a neighborhood with no sidewalks or fitness centers nearby, for example, you may not feel as encouraged to exercise. The same goes if most of your restaurant options are limited to fast food – you may be less likely to eat healthily. These might sound like excuses to the boldest resolvers, but they genuinely can get in the way of self-improvement. That’s especially true if your motivation is low to begin with. Plus, with the COVID-19 pandemic throwing life out of sync and closing down or limiting the capacity of many public spaces, meeting New Year’s resolutions will likely be even harder than usual. To stick with the example of getting fit, the pandemic might cut off access to local gyms and lead to too much financial hardship for a person to buy home fitness equipment.
More than 7 in 10 people admit they have failed to uphold their New Year’s resolutions in the past, according to a recent WalletHub survey, but there’s no reason not to try again. As we set our goals for 2022, some of the biggest financial resolutions you might want to consider include paying off some of your credit card debt, adding to your emergency fund and paying bills immediately after getting a paycheck.
To determine where Americans are most likely to stick to their goals for 2022, WalletHub considered some of the most popular (and most commonly broken) resolutions to rank more than 180 U.S. cities based on their conduciveness to self-improvement. In each city, we looked at a total of 57 key metrics, ranging from exercise opportunities to income growth to employment outlook.
Main Findings
Best Cities for Keeping Your New Year’s Resolutions
|Overall Rank
|City
|Total Score
|Health Resolutions
|Financial Resolutions
|School & Work Resolutions
|Bad-Habit Resolutions
|Relationship Resolutions
|1
|Scottsdale, AZ
|65.73
|6
|6
|1
|25
|28
|2
|Seattle, WA
|65.64
|14
|5
|71
|14
|3
|3
|San Francisco, CA
|65.54
|7
|25
|94
|62
|1
|4
|Irvine, CA
|64.94
|1
|40
|3
|5
|56
|5
|San Diego, CA
|63.98
|4
|90
|63
|17
|6
|6
|Salt Lake City, UT
|63.58
|24
|44
|13
|16
|14
|7
|Overland Park, KS
|63.35
|50
|1
|2
|7
|79
|8
|Plano, TX
|63.31
|21
|4
|5
|6
|60
|9
|Fremont, CA
|63.19
|5
|2
|62
|4
|83
|10
|Austin, TX
|62.43
|51
|46
|17
|24
|10
|11
|Atlanta, GA
|61.93
|61
|54
|8
|28
|11
|12
|San Jose, CA
|61.88
|20
|11
|107
|2
|41
|13
|Columbia, MD
|61.88
|31
|3
|69
|1
|107
|14
|Raleigh, NC
|61.38
|27
|20
|65
|12
|29
|15
|Huntington Beach, CA
|60.95
|2
|88
|11
|15
|85
|16
|Madison, WI
|60.73
|70
|7
|68
|8
|32
|17
|Orlando, FL
|60.69
|45
|97
|6
|80
|13
|18
|Portland, OR
|60.44
|17
|22
|122
|136
|4
|19
|Virginia Beach, VA
|60.30
|35
|39
|18
|44
|31
|20
|Chandler, AZ
|60.19
|11
|14
|29
|37
|69
|21
|Tampa, FL
|59.69
|30
|92
|24
|75
|21
|22
|Tempe, AZ
|59.61
|9
|79
|57
|49
|33
|23
|Minneapolis, MN
|59.33
|64
|10
|146
|40
|16
|24
|Charlotte, NC
|59.11
|53
|37
|47
|55
|27
|25
|Honolulu, HI
|59.07
|28
|155
|87
|42
|7
|26
|Boise, ID
|58.95
|44
|58
|12
|57
|43
|27
|Las Vegas, NV
|58.70
|10
|123
|105
|164
|2
|28
|Gilbert, AZ
|58.43
|13
|15
|10
|36
|113
|29
|Portland, ME
|57.61
|40
|13
|113
|91
|49
|30
|St. Petersburg, FL
|57.45
|16
|68
|23
|130
|51
|31
|Omaha, NE
|57.32
|79
|8
|82
|84
|39
|32
|Lincoln, NE
|57.20
|89
|17
|58
|38
|50
|33
|Denver, CO
|57.18
|26
|61
|158
|146
|8
|34
|Charleston, SC
|57.10
|80
|86
|27
|82
|25
|35
|Pittsburgh, PA
|56.76
|62
|21
|97
|161
|15
|36
|Fargo, ND
|56.59
|87
|66
|89
|13
|54
|37
|Chicago, IL
|56.54
|88
|23
|166
|119
|5
|38
|Washington, DC
|56.53
|49
|64
|168
|111
|9
|39
|South Burlington, VT
|56.37
|25
|36
|9
|29
|159
|40
|Durham, NC
|56.27
|73
|59
|44
|20
|81
|41
|Los Angeles, CA
|56.11
|42
|158
|136
|63
|17
|42
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|55.99
|18
|151
|76
|73
|48
|43
|Phoenix, AZ
|55.61
|68
|43
|78
|70
|55
|44
|Peoria, AZ
|55.58
|58
|33
|19
|51
|122
|45
|Sacramento, CA
|55.41
|55
|81
|110
|88
|38
|46
|Cedar Rapids, IA
|55.39
|122
|9
|103
|9
|104
|47
|Colorado Springs, CO
|55.28
|43
|106
|92
|78
|52
|48
|Chesapeake, VA
|55.26
|110
|53
|37
|35
|63
|49
|Houston, TX
|55.19
|96
|67
|126
|83
|22
|50
|Pembroke Pines, FL
|55.13
|29
|118
|16
|39
|127
|51
|Sioux Falls, SD
|55.10
|119
|55
|67
|10
|86
|52
|Albuquerque, NM
|54.98
|60
|60
|150
|86
|37
|53
|Miami, FL
|54.91
|39
|181
|30
|46
|26
|54
|Santa Clarita, CA
|54.77
|19
|113
|72
|41
|115
|55
|Spokane, WA
|54.51
|57
|101
|35
|97
|77
|56
|West Valley City, UT
|54.32
|98
|35
|21
|34
|135
|57
|Nashua, NH
|54.31
|66
|18
|79
|90
|99
|58
|Boston, MA
|54.26
|52
|111
|161
|131
|18
|59
|Vancouver, WA
|54.15
|36
|57
|139
|47
|111
|60
|Dallas, TX
|54.12
|95
|126
|56
|74
|40
|61
|Oceanside, CA
|54.11
|3
|144
|147
|26
|134
|62
|San Antonio, TX
|53.99
|109
|130
|45
|87
|34
|63
|Warwick, RI
|53.90
|67
|12
|40
|115
|136
|64
|Grand Rapids, MI
|53.88
|83
|42
|114
|43
|89
|65
|Henderson, NV
|53.84
|33
|48
|26
|153
|90
|66
|Reno, NV
|53.83
|46
|137
|34
|160
|46
|67
|Jacksonville, FL
|53.82
|93
|94
|31
|154
|36
|68
|Rancho Cucamonga, CA
|53.73
|71
|78
|15
|69
|126
|69
|Garden Grove, CA
|53.69
|38
|145
|75
|23
|116
|70
|Santa Rosa, CA
|53.61
|8
|115
|134
|31
|152
|71
|Fort Worth, TX
|53.59
|126
|69
|42
|58
|68
|72
|Mesa, AZ
|53.47
|41
|65
|53
|71
|123
|73
|Glendale, AZ
|53.46
|59
|122
|85
|77
|70
|74
|Juneau, AK
|53.34
|63
|50
|25
|107
|138
|75
|Burlington, VT
|53.27
|32
|117
|142
|56
|97
|76
|Chula Vista, CA
|53.26
|15
|120
|144
|18
|120
|77
|Bismarck, ND
|53.23
|117
|27
|96
|22
|119
|78
|Rapid City, SD
|53.09
|118
|91
|77
|27
|87
|79
|Tucson, AZ
|52.84
|54
|135
|137
|100
|53
|80
|Kansas City, MO
|52.83
|160
|34
|81
|121
|35
|81
|Pearl City, HI
|52.81
|34
|102
|46
|48
|163
|82
|New York, NY
|52.76
|76
|166
|178
|30
|20
|83
|Lexington-Fayette, KY
|52.73
|92
|30
|109
|140
|57
|84
|Cincinnati, OH
|52.68
|115
|89
|130
|157
|19
|85
|Des Moines, IA
|52.64
|147
|24
|93
|45
|75
|86
|St. Paul, MN
|52.54
|82
|28
|170
|72
|65
|87
|Oakland, CA
|52.43
|37
|114
|159
|19
|106
|88
|Anchorage, AK
|52.40
|97
|38
|123
|110
|74
|89
|Columbus, OH
|52.31
|148
|26
|140
|125
|30
|90
|Huntsville, AL
|52.28
|146
|31
|20
|93
|101
|91
|St. Louis, MO
|52.25
|72
|77
|118
|179
|23
|92
|Oklahoma City, OK
|52.07
|143
|19
|104
|113
|58
|93
|Anaheim, CA
|52.05
|23
|172
|128
|21
|112
|94
|Cape Coral, FL
|52.05
|77
|73
|22
|96
|153
|95
|Nashville, TN
|51.96
|125
|80
|98
|168
|24
|96
|Arlington, TX
|51.89
|121
|84
|43
|67
|94
|97
|Tacoma, WA
|51.72
|94
|51
|135
|120
|78
|98
|Aurora, CO
|51.67
|47
|103
|156
|66
|98
|99
|El Paso, TX
|51.65
|112
|124
|115
|61
|66
|100
|Glendale, CA
|51.57
|12
|165
|132
|50
|149
|101
|Irving, TX
|51.51
|99
|76
|32
|102
|114
|102
|Cheyenne, WY
|51.30
|135
|47
|66
|60
|133
|103
|Billings, MT
|51.28
|120
|32
|80
|128
|100
|104
|Greensboro, NC
|51.26
|102
|100
|52
|104
|95
|105
|Modesto, CA
|51.18
|48
|56
|95
|122
|157
|106
|Aurora, IL
|51.18
|132
|29
|131
|32
|124
|107
|Long Beach, CA
|50.70
|22
|174
|133
|64
|109
|108
|Milwaukee, WI
|50.64
|128
|74
|152
|126
|47
|109
|Louisville, KY
|50.51
|124
|41
|120
|171
|44
|110
|Columbia, SC
|50.30
|136
|141
|86
|98
|61
|111
|Tallahassee, FL
|50.25
|133
|171
|91
|65
|59
|112
|Yonkers, NY
|50.10
|78
|116
|177
|3
|158
|113
|Tulsa, OK
|50.06
|159
|85
|54
|109
|80
|114
|Missoula, MT
|49.96
|56
|170
|116
|137
|73
|115
|Port St. Lucie, FL
|49.88
|114
|93
|28
|76
|169
|116
|Bakersfield, CA
|49.76
|90
|70
|121
|117
|117
|117
|Manchester, NH
|49.68
|86
|75
|141
|114
|130
|118
|Jersey City, NJ
|49.43
|69
|83
|175
|53
|125
|119
|Amarillo, TX
|49.40
|141
|95
|14
|132
|129
|120
|Rochester, NY
|49.40
|113
|133
|167
|81
|71
|121
|Knoxville, TN
|49.31
|106
|164
|39
|175
|42
|122
|Riverside, CA
|49.31
|91
|143
|60
|85
|132
|123
|Indianapolis, IN
|49.22
|130
|49
|151
|149
|67
|124
|Providence, RI
|49.12
|101
|142
|106
|143
|84
|125
|Grand Prairie, TX
|48.90
|163
|72
|41
|94
|143
|126
|Buffalo, NY
|48.78
|111
|82
|173
|118
|76
|127
|Fresno, CA
|48.77
|85
|121
|74
|124
|139
|128
|Garland, TX
|48.73
|123
|62
|55
|89
|156
|129
|Casper, WY
|48.37
|134
|52
|124
|103
|155
|130
|Worcester, MA
|48.32
|105
|119
|163
|105
|102
|131
|Springfield, MO
|48.26
|127
|149
|61
|148
|93
|132
|Fort Wayne, IN
|47.93
|167
|45
|48
|106
|145
|133
|Chattanooga, TN
|47.73
|138
|108
|59
|163
|96
|134
|Santa Ana, CA
|47.67
|75
|177
|102
|33
|161
|135
|Lubbock, TX
|47.48
|153
|146
|38
|139
|108
|136
|Nampa, ID
|47.33
|152
|140
|70
|79
|150
|137
|Wichita, KS
|47.33
|170
|16
|117
|135
|121
|138
|Fort Smith, AR
|47.31
|129
|99
|7
|165
|162
|139
|Philadelphia, PA
|47.24
|81
|63
|180
|180
|45
|140
|Oxnard, CA
|47.18
|65
|154
|169
|59
|178
|141
|Salem, OR
|47.08
|131
|109
|90
|145
|144
|142
|Wilmington, DE
|47.03
|107
|128
|164
|133
|110
|143
|Norfolk, VA
|46.99
|161
|159
|125
|127
|72
|144
|Corpus Christi, TX
|46.78
|162
|127
|83
|150
|91
|145
|Cleveland, OH
|46.58
|149
|96
|145
|174
|64
|146
|New Orleans, LA
|46.58
|140
|179
|165
|173
|12
|147
|Fontana, CA
|46.28
|151
|147
|112
|92
|147
|148
|Richmond, VA
|45.90
|104
|152
|155
|152
|105
|149
|Las Cruces, NM
|45.83
|155
|167
|154
|68
|137
|150
|Newport News, VA
|45.82
|150
|139
|100
|123
|148
|151
|Mobile, AL
|45.80
|154
|132
|99
|151
|128
|152
|Winston-Salem, NC
|45.78
|168
|98
|64
|142
|140
|153
|Birmingham, AL
|45.70
|165
|163
|73
|162
|82
|154
|Stockton, CA
|45.66
|84
|125
|153
|116
|170
|155
|Bridgeport, CT
|45.64
|74
|153
|181
|11
|182
|156
|Akron, OH
|45.57
|157
|105
|148
|138
|131
|157
|New Haven, CT
|45.46
|139
|162
|174
|54
|142
|158
|Baltimore, MD
|45.42
|108
|87
|176
|181
|62
|159
|Little Rock, AR
|45.24
|144
|112
|101
|155
|154
|160
|Laredo, TX
|45.03
|179
|107
|4
|101
|168
|161
|Ontario, CA
|44.89
|145
|169
|84
|99
|165
|162
|Columbus, GA
|44.87
|164
|136
|33
|141
|176
|163
|Moreno Valley, CA
|44.38
|158
|150
|111
|95
|173
|164
|Baton Rouge, LA
|43.91
|156
|156
|172
|158
|88
|165
|North Las Vegas, NV
|43.70
|100
|148
|157
|167
|146
|166
|Lewiston, ME
|43.65
|137
|71
|138
|172
|172
|167
|Dover, DE
|42.78
|174
|157
|108
|108
|180
|168
|Toledo, OH
|42.60
|142
|104
|171
|178
|118
|169
|Memphis, TN
|42.28
|173
|161
|160
|166
|92
|170
|Hialeah, FL
|42.24
|103
|182
|127
|52
|181
|171
|Brownsville, TX
|42.18
|182
|138
|36
|112
|177
|172
|Charleston, WV
|41.96
|175
|110
|51
|176
|166
|173
|Fayetteville, NC
|41.81
|169
|173
|129
|147
|151
|174
|Montgomery, AL
|41.76
|178
|129
|119
|144
|164
|175
|San Bernardino, CA
|40.82
|166
|175
|149
|129
|174
|176
|Jackson, MS
|40.36
|180
|134
|143
|134
|160
|177
|Augusta, GA
|40.13
|176
|160
|88
|170
|167
|178
|Detroit, MI
|39.91
|171
|131
|179
|177
|103
|178
|Huntington, WV
|39.91
|172
|168
|49
|182
|141
|180
|Shreveport, LA
|37.64
|177
|176
|162
|156
|179
|181
|Gulfport, MS
|37.00
|181
|178
|50
|169
|175
|182
|Newark, NJ
|36.29
|116
|180
|182
|159
|171
Note: With the exception of “Total Score,” all of the columns in the table above depict the relative rank of that city, where a rank of 1 represents the best conditions for that metric category.
Ask The Experts
For insight on the challenges in keeping resolutions and tips on overcoming them, we asked a panel of experts to share their thoughts on the following key questions:
- What tips do you have for people to improve their financial habits in the new year?
- Why do so many people fail to keep their New Year’s resolutions? What can they do to increase their odds of success?
- What age-appropriate resolutions can help kids build skills and habits that will serve them well into adulthood?
- Without a doubt, the pandemic affected the majority of Americans’ financial plans. Given that paying off debt or saving a lot of money might not be feasible plans for a few years, what should people keep in mind in order to make – and keep – realistic financial resolutions?
- Does using phrasing of “New Year’s Resolutions” deter people from making them? How else can we refer to them?
Methodology
In order to determine the best cities for keeping your New Year’s resolutions, WalletHub compared 182 cities — including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — across five key dimensions: 1) Health Resolutions, 2) Financial Resolutions, 3) School & Work Resolutions, 4) Bad-Habit Resolutions and 5) Relationship Resolutions.
We evaluated those dimensions using 57 relevant metrics, which are listed below with their corresponding weights. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most favorable conditions for achieving one’s New Year’s goals. Data for metrics marked with an asterisk (*) were available only at the state level. For metrics marked with two asterisks (**), we used the square root of the population to calculate the population size in order to avoid overcompensating for minor differences across cities.
Finally, we determined each city’s weighted average across all metrics to calculate its overall score and used the resulting scores to rank-order our sample. In determining our sample, we considered only the city proper in each case, excluding cities in the surrounding metro area.
Health Resolutions – Total Points: 20
- Share of Obese Adults: Double Weight (~4.00 Points)
- Share of Adults Not Exercising: Full Weight (~2.00 Points)
- Access to Exercise Opportunities: Full Weight (~2.00 Points)
- Access to Healthy-Food Stores: Full Weight (~2.00 Points)
- Inadequate Fruit & Vegetable Consumption: Full* Weight (~2.00 Points)
Note: This metric measures the share of adults who eat fewer than one serving of fruit or vegetables per day.
- Share of Residents Who Say They Eat Healthy: Full Weight (~2.00 Points)
Note: This metric is based on Gallup and Sharecare’s 2016 Community Rankings for Healthy Eating report which examines healthy eating across the nation.
- Fitness Centers per Capita: Full** Weight (~2.00 Points)
- Weight-Loss Centers per Capita: Full** Weight (~2.00 Points)
- Average Monthly Fitness-Club Fee: Full Weight (~2.00 Points)
Financial Resolutions – Total Points: 20
- Median Annual Income: Full Weight (~1.43 Points)
Note: This metric was adjusted for the cost of living.
- Income Growth (2015–2019): Full Weight (~1.43 Points)
- Median Credit Score: Full Weight (~1.43 Points)
- Median Credit-Card Debt: Full Weight (~1.43 Points)
Note: “Debt” was calculated per person as share of median earnings.
- Share of Delinquent Debtors: Full Weight (~1.43 Points)
- Mortgage Debt: Full Weight (~1.43 Points)
Note: “Debt” was calculated per person as share of median earnings.
- Non-Mortgage Debt: Full Weight (~1.43 Points)
Note: “Debt” was calculated per person as share of median earnings.
- Debt-to-Income Ratio: Full Weight (~1.43 Points)
- Share of Households with Emergency Savings: Full Weight (~1.43 Points)
Note: This metric measures the share of households that saved for unexpected expenses or emergencies in the past 12 months.
- Homeownership Rate: Full Weight (~1.43 Points)
- Rental Affordability: Full Weight (~1.43 Points)
Note: This metric was calculated as follows: Annual Price for Two-Bedroom Apartment Rental / Median Annual Household Income.
- Housing Affordability: Full Weight (~1.43 Points)
Note: This metric was calculated as follows: Median House Price / Median Annual Household Income.
- Poverty Rate: Full Weight (~1.43 Points)
- Financial-Products Comparison: Full Weight (~1.43 Points)
Note: This metric measures the real intent of the population to compare “credit cards”, “mortgage rates”, “car insurance” and “car loans”. “Real intent” is measured using the average monthly search volumes for those specific terms.
School & Work Resolutions – Total Points: 20
- Share of Public Schools Rated by GreatSchools.org with Above Average Score: Double Weight (~2.50 Points)
- Average Quality of Universities: Full Weight (~1.25 Points)
Note: This metric measures the average WalletHub College & University Score.
- High School Dropout Rate: Full Weight (~1.25 Points)
- Job Opportunities: Full Weight (~1.25 Points)
Note: This metric was calculated as follows: Number of Job Openings per Number of Population in Labor Force – Unemployment Rate.
- Median Annual Income: Full Weight (~1.25 Points)
Note: This metric was adjusted for the cost of living.
- Income Growth (2015–2019): Full Weight (~1.25 Points)
- Unemployment Rate: Double Weight (~2.50 Points)
- Underemployment Rate: Double Weight (~2.50 Points)
- Job Security: Full Weight (~1.25 Points)
Note: This metric was calculated as follows: (Number of Employees in 2021 September – Number of Employees in 2020 September) / Number of Employees in 2020 September.
- Job Satisfaction: Full Weight (~1.25 Points)
- Sharecare’s Community Well-Being “Purpose” Index Score: Full Weight (~1.25 Points)
Note: The “Purpose” Rank is defined as “Liking what you do each day and being motivated to achieve your goals.”
- Employment Outlook: Full Weight (~1.25 Points)
Note: This metric is based on the Manpower Employment Outlook Survey.
- Business Startup-Friendliness: Full Weight (~1.25 Points)
Note: This metric is based on WalletHub’s “Best Large Cities to Start a Business” ranking.
Bad-Habit Resolutions – Total Points: 20
- Binge Drinking: Full Weight (~2.22 Points)
Note: This metric measures the age-adjusted prevalence of binge drinking among adults aged 18 and older.
- Share of Adult Smokers: Full Weight (~2.22 Points)
- Share of Marijuana Users: Full Weight (~2.22 Points)
Note: This metric measures the percentage of the population aged 12 and older who used marijuana in the past month.
- Access to Opioids: Full Weight (~2.22 Points)
Note: This metric measures the number of opioid pain-reliever prescriptions per 100 residents.
- Drug Overdose-Related Deaths: Full Weight (~2.22 Points)
- Share of Adults with Gambling Disorders: Full* Weight (~2.22 Points)
- Share of Adults with Inadequate Sleep: Full Weight (~2.22 Points)
Note: This metric measures the share of adults sleeping fewer than seven hours per night.
- Share of Adults in Fair or Poor Health: Full Weight (~2.22 Points)
- Share of Adults Who Visited a Doctor and/or Dentist in the Past Year: Full Weight (~2.22 Points)
Relationships Resolutions – Total Points: 20
- Nightlife Establishments per Capita: Full** Weight (~1.67 Points)
- Restaurants per Capita: Full** Weight (~1.67 Points)
- Attractions: Full Weight (~1.67 Points)
Note: “Attractions” include, for instance, zoos, museums and theaters.
- Park Playgrounds per Capita: Full Weight (~1.67 Points)
- Parkland Acres per Capita: Full Weight (~1.67 Points)
- Average Wedding Cost: Full Weight (~1.67 Points)
Note: “Cost” was calculated as share of median earnings.
- Family-Friendliness: Full Weight (~1.67 Points)
Note: This metric is based on WalletHub’s “Best & Worst Places to Raise a Family” ranking.
- Fun Opportunities: Full Weight (~1.67 Points)
Note: This metric is based on WalletHub’s “Most Fun Cities in America” ranking.
- Singles-Friendliness: Full Weight (~1.67 Points)
Note: This metric is based on WalletHub’s “Best & Worst Cities for Singles” ranking.
- Sports Fan-Friendliness: Full Weight (~1.67 Points)
Note: This metric is based on WalletHub’s “Best Sports Cities” ranking.
- Sharecare’s Community Well-Being “Social” Index Score: Full Weight (~1.67 Points)
Note: The “Social” Rank is defined as “Having supportive relationships and love in your life.”
- Share of Residents Who Regularly Talk or Spend Time with Friends and Family: Full Weight (~1.67 Points)
Sources: Data used to create this ranking were collected from the U.S. Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, National Center for Education Statistics, U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development, Council for Community and Economic Research, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, The Wedding Report, County Health Rankings, Yelp, Numbeo, TransUnion, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, GreatSchools, Corporation for National and Community Service, National Council on Problem Gambling, Indeed, Chmura Economics & Analytics, ManpowerGroup, Google Ads, Sharecare, TripAdvisor, The Trust for Public Land, Gallup – Sharecare and WalletHub research.