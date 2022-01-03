What are the best cities for keeping a New Year’s Resolution?

WalletHub – It’s easy to make New Year’s resolutions. The hard part is keeping them. But before you blame yourself entirely for your previous lack of success, consider this: Your location may be setting you up for failure.

If you live in a neighborhood with no sidewalks or fitness centers nearby, for example, you may not feel as encouraged to exercise. The same goes if most of your restaurant options are limited to fast food – you may be less likely to eat healthily. These might sound like excuses to the boldest resolvers, but they genuinely can get in the way of self-improvement. That’s especially true if your motivation is low to begin with. Plus, with the COVID-19 pandemic throwing life out of sync and closing down or limiting the capacity of many public spaces, meeting New Year’s resolutions will likely be even harder than usual. To stick with the example of getting fit, the pandemic might cut off access to local gyms and lead to too much financial hardship for a person to buy home fitness equipment.

More than 7 in 10 people admit they have failed to uphold their New Year’s resolutions in the past, according to a recent WalletHub survey, but there’s no reason not to try again. As we set our goals for 2022, some of the biggest financial resolutions you might want to consider include paying off some of your credit card debt, adding to your emergency fund and paying bills immediately after getting a paycheck.

To determine where Americans are most likely to stick to their goals for 2022, WalletHub considered some of the most popular (and most commonly broken) resolutions to rank more than 180 U.S. cities based on their conduciveness to self-improvement. In each city, we looked at a total of 57 key metrics, ranging from exercise opportunities to income growth to employment outlook.

Main Findings

Best Cities for Keeping Your New Year’s Resolutions

Overall Rank City Total Score Health Resolutions Financial Resolutions School & Work Resolutions Bad-Habit Resolutions Relationship Resolutions 1 Scottsdale, AZ 65.73 6 6 1 25 28 2 Seattle, WA 65.64 14 5 71 14 3 3 San Francisco, CA 65.54 7 25 94 62 1 4 Irvine, CA 64.94 1 40 3 5 56 5 San Diego, CA 63.98 4 90 63 17 6 6 Salt Lake City, UT 63.58 24 44 13 16 14 7 Overland Park, KS 63.35 50 1 2 7 79 8 Plano, TX 63.31 21 4 5 6 60 9 Fremont, CA 63.19 5 2 62 4 83 10 Austin, TX 62.43 51 46 17 24 10 11 Atlanta, GA 61.93 61 54 8 28 11 12 San Jose, CA 61.88 20 11 107 2 41 13 Columbia, MD 61.88 31 3 69 1 107 14 Raleigh, NC 61.38 27 20 65 12 29 15 Huntington Beach, CA 60.95 2 88 11 15 85 16 Madison, WI 60.73 70 7 68 8 32 17 Orlando, FL 60.69 45 97 6 80 13 18 Portland, OR 60.44 17 22 122 136 4 19 Virginia Beach, VA 60.30 35 39 18 44 31 20 Chandler, AZ 60.19 11 14 29 37 69 21 Tampa, FL 59.69 30 92 24 75 21 22 Tempe, AZ 59.61 9 79 57 49 33 23 Minneapolis, MN 59.33 64 10 146 40 16 24 Charlotte, NC 59.11 53 37 47 55 27 25 Honolulu, HI 59.07 28 155 87 42 7 26 Boise, ID 58.95 44 58 12 57 43 27 Las Vegas, NV 58.70 10 123 105 164 2 28 Gilbert, AZ 58.43 13 15 10 36 113 29 Portland, ME 57.61 40 13 113 91 49 30 St. Petersburg, FL 57.45 16 68 23 130 51 31 Omaha, NE 57.32 79 8 82 84 39 32 Lincoln, NE 57.20 89 17 58 38 50 33 Denver, CO 57.18 26 61 158 146 8 34 Charleston, SC 57.10 80 86 27 82 25 35 Pittsburgh, PA 56.76 62 21 97 161 15 36 Fargo, ND 56.59 87 66 89 13 54 37 Chicago, IL 56.54 88 23 166 119 5 38 Washington, DC 56.53 49 64 168 111 9 39 South Burlington, VT 56.37 25 36 9 29 159 40 Durham, NC 56.27 73 59 44 20 81 41 Los Angeles, CA 56.11 42 158 136 63 17 42 Fort Lauderdale, FL 55.99 18 151 76 73 48 43 Phoenix, AZ 55.61 68 43 78 70 55 44 Peoria, AZ 55.58 58 33 19 51 122 45 Sacramento, CA 55.41 55 81 110 88 38 46 Cedar Rapids, IA 55.39 122 9 103 9 104 47 Colorado Springs, CO 55.28 43 106 92 78 52 48 Chesapeake, VA 55.26 110 53 37 35 63 49 Houston, TX 55.19 96 67 126 83 22 50 Pembroke Pines, FL 55.13 29 118 16 39 127 51 Sioux Falls, SD 55.10 119 55 67 10 86 52 Albuquerque, NM 54.98 60 60 150 86 37 53 Miami, FL 54.91 39 181 30 46 26 54 Santa Clarita, CA 54.77 19 113 72 41 115 55 Spokane, WA 54.51 57 101 35 97 77 56 West Valley City, UT 54.32 98 35 21 34 135 57 Nashua, NH 54.31 66 18 79 90 99 58 Boston, MA 54.26 52 111 161 131 18 59 Vancouver, WA 54.15 36 57 139 47 111 60 Dallas, TX 54.12 95 126 56 74 40 61 Oceanside, CA 54.11 3 144 147 26 134 62 San Antonio, TX 53.99 109 130 45 87 34 63 Warwick, RI 53.90 67 12 40 115 136 64 Grand Rapids, MI 53.88 83 42 114 43 89 65 Henderson, NV 53.84 33 48 26 153 90 66 Reno, NV 53.83 46 137 34 160 46 67 Jacksonville, FL 53.82 93 94 31 154 36 68 Rancho Cucamonga, CA 53.73 71 78 15 69 126 69 Garden Grove, CA 53.69 38 145 75 23 116 70 Santa Rosa, CA 53.61 8 115 134 31 152 71 Fort Worth, TX 53.59 126 69 42 58 68 72 Mesa, AZ 53.47 41 65 53 71 123 73 Glendale, AZ 53.46 59 122 85 77 70 74 Juneau, AK 53.34 63 50 25 107 138 75 Burlington, VT 53.27 32 117 142 56 97 76 Chula Vista, CA 53.26 15 120 144 18 120 77 Bismarck, ND 53.23 117 27 96 22 119 78 Rapid City, SD 53.09 118 91 77 27 87 79 Tucson, AZ 52.84 54 135 137 100 53 80 Kansas City, MO 52.83 160 34 81 121 35 81 Pearl City, HI 52.81 34 102 46 48 163 82 New York, NY 52.76 76 166 178 30 20 83 Lexington-Fayette, KY 52.73 92 30 109 140 57 84 Cincinnati, OH 52.68 115 89 130 157 19 85 Des Moines, IA 52.64 147 24 93 45 75 86 St. Paul, MN 52.54 82 28 170 72 65 87 Oakland, CA 52.43 37 114 159 19 106 88 Anchorage, AK 52.40 97 38 123 110 74 89 Columbus, OH 52.31 148 26 140 125 30 90 Huntsville, AL 52.28 146 31 20 93 101 91 St. Louis, MO 52.25 72 77 118 179 23 92 Oklahoma City, OK 52.07 143 19 104 113 58 93 Anaheim, CA 52.05 23 172 128 21 112 94 Cape Coral, FL 52.05 77 73 22 96 153 95 Nashville, TN 51.96 125 80 98 168 24 96 Arlington, TX 51.89 121 84 43 67 94 97 Tacoma, WA 51.72 94 51 135 120 78 98 Aurora, CO 51.67 47 103 156 66 98 99 El Paso, TX 51.65 112 124 115 61 66 100 Glendale, CA 51.57 12 165 132 50 149 101 Irving, TX 51.51 99 76 32 102 114 102 Cheyenne, WY 51.30 135 47 66 60 133 103 Billings, MT 51.28 120 32 80 128 100 104 Greensboro, NC 51.26 102 100 52 104 95 105 Modesto, CA 51.18 48 56 95 122 157 106 Aurora, IL 51.18 132 29 131 32 124 107 Long Beach, CA 50.70 22 174 133 64 109 108 Milwaukee, WI 50.64 128 74 152 126 47 109 Louisville, KY 50.51 124 41 120 171 44 110 Columbia, SC 50.30 136 141 86 98 61 111 Tallahassee, FL 50.25 133 171 91 65 59 112 Yonkers, NY 50.10 78 116 177 3 158 113 Tulsa, OK 50.06 159 85 54 109 80 114 Missoula, MT 49.96 56 170 116 137 73 115 Port St. Lucie, FL 49.88 114 93 28 76 169 116 Bakersfield, CA 49.76 90 70 121 117 117 117 Manchester, NH 49.68 86 75 141 114 130 118 Jersey City, NJ 49.43 69 83 175 53 125 119 Amarillo, TX 49.40 141 95 14 132 129 120 Rochester, NY 49.40 113 133 167 81 71 121 Knoxville, TN 49.31 106 164 39 175 42 122 Riverside, CA 49.31 91 143 60 85 132 123 Indianapolis, IN 49.22 130 49 151 149 67 124 Providence, RI 49.12 101 142 106 143 84 125 Grand Prairie, TX 48.90 163 72 41 94 143 126 Buffalo, NY 48.78 111 82 173 118 76 127 Fresno, CA 48.77 85 121 74 124 139 128 Garland, TX 48.73 123 62 55 89 156 129 Casper, WY 48.37 134 52 124 103 155 130 Worcester, MA 48.32 105 119 163 105 102 131 Springfield, MO 48.26 127 149 61 148 93 132 Fort Wayne, IN 47.93 167 45 48 106 145 133 Chattanooga, TN 47.73 138 108 59 163 96 134 Santa Ana, CA 47.67 75 177 102 33 161 135 Lubbock, TX 47.48 153 146 38 139 108 136 Nampa, ID 47.33 152 140 70 79 150 137 Wichita, KS 47.33 170 16 117 135 121 138 Fort Smith, AR 47.31 129 99 7 165 162 139 Philadelphia, PA 47.24 81 63 180 180 45 140 Oxnard, CA 47.18 65 154 169 59 178 141 Salem, OR 47.08 131 109 90 145 144 142 Wilmington, DE 47.03 107 128 164 133 110 143 Norfolk, VA 46.99 161 159 125 127 72 144 Corpus Christi, TX 46.78 162 127 83 150 91 145 Cleveland, OH 46.58 149 96 145 174 64 146 New Orleans, LA 46.58 140 179 165 173 12 147 Fontana, CA 46.28 151 147 112 92 147 148 Richmond, VA 45.90 104 152 155 152 105 149 Las Cruces, NM 45.83 155 167 154 68 137 150 Newport News, VA 45.82 150 139 100 123 148 151 Mobile, AL 45.80 154 132 99 151 128 152 Winston-Salem, NC 45.78 168 98 64 142 140 153 Birmingham, AL 45.70 165 163 73 162 82 154 Stockton, CA 45.66 84 125 153 116 170 155 Bridgeport, CT 45.64 74 153 181 11 182 156 Akron, OH 45.57 157 105 148 138 131 157 New Haven, CT 45.46 139 162 174 54 142 158 Baltimore, MD 45.42 108 87 176 181 62 159 Little Rock, AR 45.24 144 112 101 155 154 160 Laredo, TX 45.03 179 107 4 101 168 161 Ontario, CA 44.89 145 169 84 99 165 162 Columbus, GA 44.87 164 136 33 141 176 163 Moreno Valley, CA 44.38 158 150 111 95 173 164 Baton Rouge, LA 43.91 156 156 172 158 88 165 North Las Vegas, NV 43.70 100 148 157 167 146 166 Lewiston, ME 43.65 137 71 138 172 172 167 Dover, DE 42.78 174 157 108 108 180 168 Toledo, OH 42.60 142 104 171 178 118 169 Memphis, TN 42.28 173 161 160 166 92 170 Hialeah, FL 42.24 103 182 127 52 181 171 Brownsville, TX 42.18 182 138 36 112 177 172 Charleston, WV 41.96 175 110 51 176 166 173 Fayetteville, NC 41.81 169 173 129 147 151 174 Montgomery, AL 41.76 178 129 119 144 164 175 San Bernardino, CA 40.82 166 175 149 129 174 176 Jackson, MS 40.36 180 134 143 134 160 177 Augusta, GA 40.13 176 160 88 170 167 178 Detroit, MI 39.91 171 131 179 177 103 178 Huntington, WV 39.91 172 168 49 182 141 180 Shreveport, LA 37.64 177 176 162 156 179 181 Gulfport, MS 37.00 181 178 50 169 175 182 Newark, NJ 36.29 116 180 182 159 171

Note: With the exception of “Total Score,” all of the columns in the table above depict the relative rank of that city, where a rank of 1 represents the best conditions for that metric category.

Methodology

In order to determine the best cities for keeping your New Year’s resolutions, WalletHub compared 182 cities — including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — across five key dimensions: 1) Health Resolutions, 2) Financial Resolutions, 3) School & Work Resolutions, 4) Bad-Habit Resolutions and 5) Relationship Resolutions.

We evaluated those dimensions using 57 relevant metrics, which are listed below with their corresponding weights. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most favorable conditions for achieving one’s New Year’s goals. Data for metrics marked with an asterisk (*) were available only at the state level. For metrics marked with two asterisks (**), we used the square root of the population to calculate the population size in order to avoid overcompensating for minor differences across cities.

Finally, we determined each city’s weighted average across all metrics to calculate its overall score and used the resulting scores to rank-order our sample. In determining our sample, we considered only the city proper in each case, excluding cities in the surrounding metro area.

Health Resolutions – Total Points: 20

Share of Obese Adults: Double Weight (~4.00 Points)

Share of Adults Not Exercising: Full Weight (~2.00 Points)

Access to Exercise Opportunities: Full Weight (~2.00 Points)

Access to Healthy-Food Stores: Full Weight (~2.00 Points)

Inadequate Fruit & Vegetable Consumption: Full* Weight (~2.00 Points)

Note: This metric measures the share of adults who eat fewer than one serving of fruit or vegetables per day.

Note: This metric measures the share of adults who eat fewer than one serving of fruit or vegetables per day. Share of Residents Who Say They Eat Healthy: Full Weight (~2.00 Points)

Note: This metric is based on Gallup and Sharecare’s 2016 Community Rankings for Healthy Eating report which examines healthy eating across the nation.

Note: This metric is based on Gallup and Sharecare’s 2016 Community Rankings for Healthy Eating report which examines healthy eating across the nation. Fitness Centers per Capita: Full** Weight (~2.00 Points)

Weight-Loss Centers per Capita: Full** Weight (~2.00 Points)

Average Monthly Fitness-Club Fee: Full Weight (~2.00 Points)

Financial Resolutions – Total Points: 20

Median Annual Income: Full Weight (~1.43 Points)

Note: This metric was adjusted for the cost of living.

Note: This metric was adjusted for the cost of living. Income Growth (2015–2019): Full Weight (~1.43 Points)

Median Credit Score: Full Weight (~1.43 Points)

Median Credit-Card Debt: Full Weight (~1.43 Points)

Note: “Debt” was calculated per person as share of median earnings.

Note: “Debt” was calculated per person as share of median earnings. Share of Delinquent Debtors: Full Weight (~1.43 Points)

Mortgage Debt: Full Weight (~1.43 Points)

Note: “Debt” was calculated per person as share of median earnings.

Note: “Debt” was calculated per person as share of median earnings. Non-Mortgage Debt: Full Weight (~1.43 Points)

Note: “Debt” was calculated per person as share of median earnings.

Note: “Debt” was calculated per person as share of median earnings. Debt-to-Income Ratio: Full Weight (~1.43 Points)

Share of Households with Emergency Savings: Full Weight (~1.43 Points)

Note: This metric measures the share of households that saved for unexpected expenses or emergencies in the past 12 months.

Note: This metric measures the share of households that saved for unexpected expenses or emergencies in the past 12 months. Homeownership Rate: Full Weight (~1.43 Points)

Rental Affordability: Full Weight (~1.43 Points)

Note: This metric was calculated as follows: Annual Price for Two-Bedroom Apartment Rental / Median Annual Household Income.

Note: This metric was calculated as follows: Annual Price for Two-Bedroom Apartment Rental / Median Annual Household Income. Housing Affordability: Full Weight (~1.43 Points)

Note: This metric was calculated as follows: Median House Price / Median Annual Household Income.

Note: This metric was calculated as follows: Median House Price / Median Annual Household Income. Poverty Rate: Full Weight (~1.43 Points)

Financial-Products Comparison: Full Weight (~1.43 Points)

Note: This metric measures the real intent of the population to compare “credit cards”, “mortgage rates”, “car insurance” and “car loans”. “Real intent” is measured using the average monthly search volumes for those specific terms.

School & Work Resolutions – Total Points: 20

Share of Public Schools Rated by GreatSchools.org with Above Average Score: Double Weight (~2.50 Points)

Average Quality of Universities: Full Weight (~1.25 Points)

Note: This metric measures the average WalletHub College & University Score.

Note: This metric measures the average WalletHub College & University Score. High School Dropout Rate: Full Weight (~1.25 Points)

Job Opportunities: Full Weight (~1.25 Points)

Note: This metric was calculated as follows: Number of Job Openings per Number of Population in Labor Force – Unemployment Rate.

Note: This metric was calculated as follows: Number of Job Openings per Number of Population in Labor Force – Unemployment Rate. Median Annual Income: Full Weight (~1.25 Points)

Note: This metric was adjusted for the cost of living.

Note: This metric was adjusted for the cost of living. Income Growth (2015–2019): Full Weight (~1.25 Points)

Unemployment Rate: Double Weight (~2.50 Points)

Underemployment Rate: Double Weight (~2.50 Points)

Job Security: Full Weight (~1.25 Points)

Note: This metric was calculated as follows: (Number of Employees in 2021 September – Number of Employees in 2020 September) / Number of Employees in 2020 September.

Note: This metric was calculated as follows: (Number of Employees in 2021 September – Number of Employees in 2020 September) / Number of Employees in 2020 September. Job Satisfaction: Full Weight (~1.25 Points)

Sharecare’s Community Well-Being “Purpose” Index Score: Full Weight (~1.25 Points)

Note: The “Purpose” Rank is defined as “Liking what you do each day and being motivated to achieve your goals.”

Note: The “Purpose” Rank is defined as “Liking what you do each day and being motivated to achieve your goals.” Employment Outlook: Full Weight (~1.25 Points)

Note: This metric is based on the Manpower Employment Outlook Survey.

Note: This metric is based on the Manpower Employment Outlook Survey. Business Startup-Friendliness: Full Weight (~1.25 Points)

Note: This metric is based on WalletHub’s “Best Large Cities to Start a Business” ranking.

Bad-Habit Resolutions – Total Points: 20

Binge Drinking: Full Weight (~2.22 Points)

Note: This metric measures the age-adjusted prevalence of binge drinking among adults aged 18 and older.

Note: This metric measures the age-adjusted prevalence of binge drinking among adults aged 18 and older. Share of Adult Smokers: Full Weight (~2.22 Points)

Share of Marijuana Users: Full Weight (~2.22 Points)

Note: This metric measures the percentage of the population aged 12 and older who used marijuana in the past month.

Note: This metric measures the percentage of the population aged 12 and older who used marijuana in the past month. Access to Opioids: Full Weight (~2.22 Points)

Note: This metric measures the number of opioid pain-reliever prescriptions per 100 residents.

Note: This metric measures the number of opioid pain-reliever prescriptions per 100 residents. Drug Overdose-Related Deaths: Full Weight (~2.22 Points)

Share of Adults with Gambling Disorders: Full* Weight (~2.22 Points)

Share of Adults with Inadequate Sleep: Full Weight (~2.22 Points)

Note: This metric measures the share of adults sleeping fewer than seven hours per night.

Note: This metric measures the share of adults sleeping fewer than seven hours per night. Share of Adults in Fair or Poor Health: Full Weight (~2.22 Points)

Share of Adults Who Visited a Doctor and/or Dentist in the Past Year: Full Weight (~2.22 Points)

Relationships Resolutions – Total Points: 20

Nightlife Establishments per Capita: Full** Weight (~1.67 Points)

Restaurants per Capita: Full** Weight (~1.67 Points)

Attractions: Full Weight (~1.67 Points)

Note: “Attractions” include, for instance, zoos, museums and theaters.

Note: “Attractions” include, for instance, zoos, museums and theaters. Park Playgrounds per Capita: Full Weight (~1.67 Points)

Parkland Acres per Capita: Full Weight (~1.67 Points)

Average Wedding Cost: Full Weight (~1.67 Points)

Note: “Cost” was calculated as share of median earnings.

Note: “Cost” was calculated as share of median earnings. Family-Friendliness: Full Weight (~1.67 Points)

Note: This metric is based on WalletHub’s “Best & Worst Places to Raise a Family” ranking.

Note: This metric is based on WalletHub’s “Best & Worst Places to Raise a Family” ranking. Fun Opportunities: Full Weight (~1.67 Points)

Note: This metric is based on WalletHub’s “Most Fun Cities in America” ranking.

Note: This metric is based on WalletHub’s “Most Fun Cities in America” ranking. Singles-Friendliness: Full Weight (~1.67 Points)

Note: This metric is based on WalletHub’s “Best & Worst Cities for Singles” ranking.

Note: This metric is based on WalletHub’s “Best & Worst Cities for Singles” ranking. Sports Fan-Friendliness: Full Weight (~1.67 Points)

Note: This metric is based on WalletHub’s “Best Sports Cities” ranking.

Note: This metric is based on WalletHub’s “Best Sports Cities” ranking. Sharecare’s Community Well-Being “Social” Index Score: Full Weight (~1.67 Points)

Note: The “Social” Rank is defined as “Having supportive relationships and love in your life.”

Note: The “Social” Rank is defined as “Having supportive relationships and love in your life.” Share of Residents Who Regularly Talk or Spend Time with Friends and Family: Full Weight (~1.67 Points)



Sources: Data used to create this ranking were collected from the U.S. Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, National Center for Education Statistics, U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development, Council for Community and Economic Research, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, The Wedding Report, County Health Rankings, Yelp, Numbeo, TransUnion, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, GreatSchools, Corporation for National and Community Service, National Council on Problem Gambling, Indeed, Chmura Economics & Analytics, ManpowerGroup, Google Ads, Sharecare, TripAdvisor, The Trust for Public Land, Gallup – Sharecare and WalletHub research.