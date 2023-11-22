AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – While many families around the Amarillo and High Plains area will be gathered at home for Thanksgiving in 2023, others might be looking for a restaurant alternative to an at-home feast or otherwise something to tide them over before the big meal.

However, holiday hours for a few favored chains might vary. Here’s a look at some of the restaurants in the Amarillo area that will be closed on Thanksgiving, and some popular local stops that will be open for guests.

What restaurants are closed on Thanksgiving?

Chili’s Grill & Bar

Chipotle Mexican Grill

IHOP

Little Ceasars

Olive Garden

Outback Steakhouse

Panera Bread

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

Red Robin

Taco Bell

Texas Roadhouse

What restaurants are open on Thanksgiving?

Applebee’s

The Big Texan Steak Ranch & Brewery

Buffalo Wild Wings

Burrito Stop

Cracker Barrel

Crush Wine Bar

Denny’s

Domino’s Pizza

Dunkin’

Golden Corral

Hooters

Los Braceros

McDonald’s

OHMS Cafe & Bar

Papa John’s Pizza

Pizza Hut

Red Lobster

Sonic

Starbucks

Subway

Youngblood’s Cafe

Young Sushi “Rocks!”

Zombiez Bar & Grill