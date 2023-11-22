AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – While many families around the Amarillo and High Plains area will be gathered at home for Thanksgiving in 2023, others might be looking for a restaurant alternative to an at-home feast or otherwise something to tide them over before the big meal.
However, holiday hours for a few favored chains might vary. Here’s a look at some of the restaurants in the Amarillo area that will be closed on Thanksgiving, and some popular local stops that will be open for guests.
What restaurants are closed on Thanksgiving?
- Chili’s Grill & Bar
- Chipotle Mexican Grill
- IHOP
- Little Ceasars
- Olive Garden
- Outback Steakhouse
- Panera Bread
- Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen
- Red Robin
- Taco Bell
- Texas Roadhouse
What restaurants are open on Thanksgiving?
- Applebee’s
- The Big Texan Steak Ranch & Brewery
- Buffalo Wild Wings
- Burrito Stop
- Cracker Barrel
- Crush Wine Bar
- Denny’s
- Domino’s Pizza
- Dunkin’
- Golden Corral
- Hooters
- Los Braceros
- McDonald’s
- OHMS Cafe & Bar
- Papa John’s Pizza
- Pizza Hut
- Red Lobster
- Sonic
- Starbucks
- Subway
- Youngblood’s Cafe
- Young Sushi “Rocks!”
- Zombiez Bar & Grill
