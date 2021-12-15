Watching Winter Live – December 15th, 2021

Holidays

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WATCHING WINTER LIVE – In this week’s livestream we are looking at the major systems moving across the country and bringing potentially severe winter weather with them. Heavy rain along the West Coast, deep snow in the Sierras, blizzard-like conditions throughout the mountain states, and high winds across the Midwest.

Join WGN-TV Chicago meteorologist Tim Joyce along with FOX59 Indianapolis meteorologist Beth Finello as they detail and discuss the long-range outlook and how winter may impact where you live.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

Don't Miss