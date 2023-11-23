AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the United States Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service shared tips to safely store Thanksgiving leftovers.

According to Jesus Garcia, Public Affairs Specialist, USDA-FSIS, with the end of the Thanksgiving holiday will come holiday leftovers and those will need to be stored safely.

Garcia shared tips to safely keep those leftovers over the weekend.

Make sure your reheated leftovers reach 165 F as measured with a food thermometer. Reheat sauces, soups and gravies safely by bringing them to a rolling boil. Microwave Food Safely: When reheating in the microwave, cover and rotate the food for even heating. Arrange food items evenly in a covered microwave-safe glass or ceramic dish and add some liquid, if needed. Because microwaves have cold spots, check the internal temperature of the food in several places with a food thermometer after allowing a resting time.

The USDA said its Meat and Poultry Hotline is available for more questions at 1-888-674-6854. Food experts are available at MPHotline@usda.gov or chat live at ask.usda.gov from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern Time, Monday through Friday.