TxDOT officials encourage safe driving over holiday season

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As the holiday season nears, officials from the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) are raising awareness regarding the impact of drunk driving on both offenders and survivors, as the number of alcohol-related crashes increase over the holiday season.

According to a news release, TxDOT will be hosting various events throughout the state for its Drive Sober, No Regrets campaign through its website, SoberRides.org. The website features video testimonials from Texas residents, encouraging residents to find a sober ride.

“It is our hope that these moving, first-hand accounts will encourage all of us to make the right choice and not ever drive after drinking or doing anything that can alter our judgment,” TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams said in the release. ”We don’t want to turn a happy time of year into one that could be marked by tragic loss caused by someone’s poor decision to drink and drive.”

According to the release, more than 2,460 DUI-alcohol-related crashes occurred between Dec. 1, 2020, and Jan. 1, 2021, killing 93 people and injuring 215. Officials encourage individuals to designate a sober driver, call a taxi, use a rideshare service, stay put or use mass transit to make sure people do not drive impaired.