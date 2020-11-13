The Salvation Army collaborates with other organizations for Thanksgiving Community Fellowship Lunch

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Salvation Army has announced, with the help of the City of Amarillo, Guyon Sanders Resource Center and the Amarillo Sod Poodles, a collaboration to provide a community-wide Thanksgiving meal.

The Organization announced a press conference will be held at Hodgetown Nov. 19 at 11 a.m., where all the organizations involved in this event will be open for questions. Some of the people available will be Major Ernest Hull of The Salvation Army, Jason Riddlespurger of the City of Amarillo, and Junie Wagner of Guyon Saunders Resource Center. A representative from the Sod Poodles organization will also be present to discuss their involvement.

The announcement also states that the Amarillo Civic Center will host a luncheon on Thanksgiving Day provided by The Salvation Army from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The meal is open to the public and will feature a traditional Thanksgiving menu.

The City of Amarillo and Salvation Army say they are requesting volunteers for setup, serving, and cleaning for the event. Setup will begin at 7 a.m. and will conclude after the meal.

“This is a good chance for these organizations to come together and serve the community while creating a safe atmosphere and helping as many people as we can”, said Salvation Army Major Ernest Hull. “We are hoping that this can be an annual event where more organizations join our cause and celebrate the holidays with us in the future.”

Turkeys have been donated by Tyson Foods Amarillo and they will be stored and prepared in the kitchen at Hodgetown.