COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)- ‘Tis the time of the season for miracles. And you don’t have to look too far to find them.
We discovered one at the Safe House Ministries in Columbus.
News 3’s Phil Scoggins tells us about “The Miracle on 22nd Street.”
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Excedrin recalls more than 400k bottles of popular headache, migraine painkillers
- ‘Paisanos’ travel to Mexico for the holidays despite border restrictions
- The Miracle on 22nd St. in Columbus
- Trump pardons border agents who beat, shot drug trafficker in 2005
- This holiday season, COVID-19 restrictions have been unkind to California’s border businesses