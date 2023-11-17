AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department posted safety guidelines to help residents who plan on deep frying their turkey for Thanksgiving from the International Association of Firefighters (IAFF).

According to the IAFF, the ideal location to set up your turkey fryer should be in an open area outdoors on a stable non-combustible surface well away from any structure, trees especially overhanging branches.

Officials said the next step is to ensure that your turkey is completely thawed and dry and to measure the oil quantity accurately to prevent any spillage when the turkey is added.

APD encourages residents to wear heat-resistant gloves and use long utensils when lowering the turkey into the hot oil.

The release detailed that to prevent overheating a close eye should be kept on the oil temperature and the fryer should maintain a safe distance from pets and kids.

APD added that for fire safety, a fire extinguisher should be nearby in case of a grass fire.