Texas A&M Forest Service discusses value of real Christmas tree industry in Texas

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas A&M Forest Service said it conducted a study showing how much value the real Christmas tree industry adds to the state of Texas.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, in 2020, the Christmas tree industry generated over $800 million and supported nearly 7,000 jobs with a payroll of $260 million.

In 2019, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimated the Texas Christmas tree industry ranked second in the U.S. South for annual employment and wages behind Florida, and fourth nationally after California, Florida, and Oregon said Texas A&M University Forest Service.

“There’s just something special about having a real Christmas tree around during the holidays,” said Aaron Stottlemyer, Texas A&M Forest Service Forest Resource Analyst. “Not only are they beloved for the authenticity they bring to celebrations, but they add so much value to our economy and benefit the environment.”

Texas A&M Forest Service said on average, Texas sells over four million real Christmas trees per year, about 12% of the U.S. total.

“Purchasing real Christmas trees is purchasing a renewable resource,” said Stottlemyer. “Real trees provide numerous environmental benefits and are a true green option to enjoying the holidays.”