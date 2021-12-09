Santa coming to FirstBank Southwest in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — FirstBank Southwest (FBSW) is extending a special invitation this holiday season as they welcome Santa at two of their banking centers in Amarillo.

According to a news release from FBSW, children and families will have the opportunity to take a photo with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus, and enjoy cookies at the event.

The following are dates, locations, and times:

  • Dec. 9 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.: FirstBank Southwest Downtown Banking Center, 600 S. Tyler St. (1st floor of FirstBank Southwest Tower)
  • Dec. 10 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.: FirstBank Southwest Wolflin Banking Center, 2401 S. Georgia

