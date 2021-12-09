Santa coming to FirstBank Southwest in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — FirstBank Southwest (FBSW) is extending a special invitation this holiday season as they welcome Santa at two of their banking centers in Amarillo.

According to a news release from FBSW, children and families will have the opportunity to take a photo with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus, and enjoy cookies at the event.

The following are dates, locations, and times: