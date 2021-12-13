Salvation Army taking donations using Apple Pay, Google Pay, more digital pay options

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Salvation Army is making it easier for the public to donate during the Christmas season by accepting digital forms of payment including, Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal and Venmo, according to a press release from The Salvation Army.

In addition, The Salvation Army has placed smart chips and QR codes on Red Kettle signs, which will allow shoppers to scan their phones to make digital donations.

“We’re hoping that the ability to donate through Apple Pay and Google Pay at each red kettle will make it even easier for donors to help The Salvation Army this year. And new for 2021 we’ve added PayPal and Venmo,” said Major Ernest Hull of The Salvation Army. “As fewer people carry cash, this is a simple and convenient way to give, especially for our younger donors who do everything from their phones these days.”

The release stated that the organization is including donation using a Text-to-Give option.

“We’re asking people to text KETTLE to 91999, enter the donation amount, and you’re done. It’s as easy as that!” said Hull. “You can even give on Amazon Alex this year by saying “Alexa, donate to The Salvation Army.”

According to The Salvation Army, the Red Kettle Campaign is “one of the oldest and largest charitable campaigns in the world.” The organization added that millions of dollars have been raised nationwide to provide toys, clothes, shelter and more for those in need at Christmas.

“Lastly, we encourage everyone to take the Red Kettle Challenge or donate to our virtual kettle,” said Hull. “We’re excited about this new opportunity for our supporters to set up their very own virtual Salvation Army red kettle, either as an individual or as part of a team.”

“Spread the word on social media and challenge your friends, family members, or coworkers to donate and help reach your fundraising goal. Please go to www.salvationarmytexas.org/Amarillo/ to register, give to our virtual kettle, or to find more ways to engage with The Salvation Army this Christmas,” concluded Hull.