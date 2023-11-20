AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Randall County Sheriff’s Office stated that it wants to help the public during this holiday season by providing an option to have packages sent to the Sheriff’s Office. Christmas is approaching, and with it comes an influx in package deliveries. Porch pirates are likely to target homes with visible packages on the porch.

Randall County officials instructed people who wish to send their packages to the Randall County Sheriff’s office to maintain their name on the package but substitute the address with that of the Sheriff’s Office: 9100 S. Georgia, Amarillo, TX, 79118.

According to Randall County officials, packages will be securely stored at the Sheriff’s Office, which is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. If package pickup is needed after regular hours, please contact dispatch at 806-468-5800 to schedule a time to retrieve the package. Please bring a photo ID to retrieve the package.