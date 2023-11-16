CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum hosted its annual “Tidings of the Trees” event Thursday night.

KAMR Local 4 News Anchor Jackie Kingston was the emcee for the event.

The Tidings of the Trees is an annual event that helps raise funds for educational initiatives at the museum.

The event had cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and a live and silent auction where guests could bid on “one-of-a-kind artists-created Christmas trees and unique holiday-themed experiences.”

The unique trees are designed by local artists and businesses.